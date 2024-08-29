Hyun Bin making series comeback with 'Made in Korea'

MANILA, Philippines — "Crash Landing On You" star Hyun Bin will make his series comeback in the Disney+ Korean series "Made In Korea."

Hyun Bin will be joined by fellow acclaimed Korean actor and filmmaker Jung Woo-sung, best known for appearing in the films "Hunt," "12.12: The Day," and "A Man of Reason," which was his directorial debut.

The 1970s-set "Made In Korea" follows the ambitious Kitae (Hyun Bin) and prosecutor Geonyoung (Woo-sung), who are both "involved in an era-defining incident that will forever change their futures," as the synopsis teases.

The show, which streams on Disney+ next year, marks filmmaker Woo Min-ho's first time directing a series, with the writing done by the duo of Park Eun-kyo and Park Joon-seok.

Related: Son Ye Jin posts dreamy photos on 2nd wedding anniversary with Hyun Bin

Apart from "Crash Landing On You," Hyun Bin is best known for starring in "Memories of the Alhambra," "Secret Garden," "The Snow Queen," "Hyde Jekyll, Me," and "Friend, Our Legend."

Hyun Bin married his "Crash Landing On You" and "The Negotiation" co-star Son Ye-jin in 2022, and they welcomed their first child together in the same year.

Since tying the knot, Hyun Bin has only done three movies: "The Point Men," a "Confidential Assignment" sequel, and the upcoming "Harbin."

The actor is also one of the few Korean stars who has a wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

RELATED: Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez meet Hyun Bin in Switzerland