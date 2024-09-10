Son Ye Jin all-out support for Hyun Bin's filming of 'Harbin' with Lee Dong Wook

Korean superstars and real-life couple Son Ye-jin (left) and Hyun Bin in an Instagram post by Ye-jin on March 31, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Hyun Bin revealed how his wife Son Ye-jin supported him during the filming of his movie "Harbin."

In his recent interview with the international media, Hyun said Son is his biggest supporter.

"Just the fact that we have the same job, she's really understanding of this type of career," Hyun said in Korean.

"And just the fact that she is there for me is the biggest support of all," he added.

Q. How did #SonYejin support you?

????: Just the fact that we have the same job, she's also an actor so she's really understanding and I'm very thankful for that. I think she supported me in all ways. ????#HYUNBIN #?? #HARBIN #??? #TIFF24 pic.twitter.com/vZlVvpFVZi — ???????? (@taepyvng) September 9, 2024

Hyun Bin and Lee Dong Wook star in the the movie "Harbin."

They recently attended the premiere of their movie at the Toronto International Film Festival.

RELATED: Son Ye Jin posts dreamy photos on 2nd wedding anniversary with Hyun Bin