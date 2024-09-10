^

Son Ye Jin all-out support for Hyun Bin's filming of 'Harbin' with Lee Dong Wook

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 10:57am
Korean superstars and real-life couple Son Ye-jin (left) and Hyun Bin in an Instagram post by Ye-jin on March 31, 2024.
Son Ye-jin via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Hyun Bin revealed how his wife Son Ye-jin supported him during the filming of his movie "Harbin."

In his recent interview with the international media, Hyun said Son is his biggest supporter. 

"Just the fact that we have the same job, she's really understanding of this type of career," Hyun said in Korean. 

"And just the fact that she is there for me is the biggest support of all," he added. 

Hyun Bin and Lee Dong Wook star in the the movie "Harbin."

They recently attended the premiere of their movie at the Toronto International Film Festival. 

