Korean Wave

Korean star Kim Jisoo officially signs contract with GMA Sparkle

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 1:33pm
Korean star Kim Jisoo officially signs contract with GMA Sparkle
Korean star Kim Ji Soo with Filipino actress Yassi Pressman in a scene in the GMA-7 show 'Black Rider.'
Screenshot via GMA Entertainment Group

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Kim Jisoo is officially a Kapuso after signing a contract with GMA Network's talent agency Sparkle.

The contract signing took place at the network's office in Quezon City with several GMA executives as well as Universal Records Philippines Managing Director Kathleen Dy-Go in attendance.

Jisoo appeared in recently concluded show "Black Rider" and attended several GMA events like the GMA Gala, where he won the Red Carpet Scene Stealer Award, and the Kapuso Foundation's relief efforts for those affected by Typhoon Carina.

He is also the recent addition to the cast of "Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap," where he plays a visiting doctor from South Korea. 

The Korean actor is set to appear in the film "Mujigae" with Rufa Mae Quinto, Alexa Ilacad, Donna Cariaga, Kate Alejandrino, Cai Cortez, Lito Pimentel, and Peewee O'Hara.

Related: How K-drama star Kim Ji Soo became part of GMA’s 'Black Rider'

GMA's Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group Lilybeth Rasonable further teased that Jisoo could star in an upcoming primetime series.

Jisoo is best known for starring in "Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,"  "Strong Girl Bong-soon," "My First Love," "Bad Guys 2," "When I Was the Most Beautiful," "Amanza," "Fantastic" and "Cheer Up!"

In 2021, Jisoo was replaced in the show "River Where the Moon Rises" after bullying and sexual abuse allegations arose. He later enlisted for Korea's mandatory military service in the same year. 

"Black Rider" and "Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap" were the actor's return to the screen after three years.

RELATED: Kim Jisoo to play visiting Korean doctor in 'Abot Kamay na Pangarap'

GMA

GMA NETWORK

KIM JISOO

KOREAN STAR

SPARKLE
