Olivarez forces winner-take-all Game 3 vs PCU-D in UCAL

Immaculada Concepcion’s Alfred Joseph Flores is all smiles as he shows off his trophies, including the Most Valuable Player plum.

MANILA, Philippines — Jhon Patrick Panelo completed a rare four-play with barely a second remaining and lifted Olivarez College to a wild 81-80 overtime win over Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas to force a sudden death in the PGFLEX-backed UCAL Season 7 Finals on Monday, April 7, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Sealions appeared to be goners when Alvin Reyes’ split gave the Dolphins an 80-77 lead with seven seconds left. But Panelo, after a getting an outlet pass, beat the buzzer with a long 3-point shot to the cheers of their supporters.

Game 3 is set on Thursday with momentum definitely on the side of the Sealions.

Panelo went on to finish with 19 points apart from posting 9 rebounds and six assists.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Dolphins, who had chances to win the game in regulation only to self-destruct in the end.

Meanwhile, two-time champion Diliman College salvaged some measure of pride after finishing third following its 86-83 come-from-behind win over Immaculada Concepcion College (ICC).

Despite finishing fourth, ICC’s Alfred Joseph Flores went home with a huge smile on his face after being crowd this season’s MVP. He tallied 346 statistical points to beat teammate Edrian Ramirez (281) and Olivarez College’s Rodel Renon (203) for the highest individual award.

Flores also led the Mythical Five selection that also include Renon, Ramirez, PCU-D’s Ram Mesqueriola and Diliman College’s Kent Laquibla while Hakim Njiasse – also of Olivarez – took the Best Foreign Student award.

Comprising the Defensive Team are Ramirez, Renon, PCU-D’s Joshua Diño, University of Batangas’ Jan Derick Villarez and Manila Central University’s Dennis Laconsay.