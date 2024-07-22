^

Korean Wave

BTS' V surprises ARMY with Hawaii topless photos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 11:29am
MANILA, Philippines — BTS member V surprised his fans after posting vacation photos of him in Hawaii on social media. 

In his Instagram account, V posted photos of him showing his half-naked body and impressive abs. 

In his IG story, V also posted photos with fellow BTS Member Jungkook who quickly joined him in the vacation. 

"Jungkook, I'm in Hawaii right now. I want to see you," V said in Korean. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

V and Jungkook are currently serving in the South Korean military. V enlisted last December 11, while Jungkook enlisted last December 12.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

V released his single "FRI(END)S" last March, while Jungkook released his song "Never Let Go" last June to celebrate BTS' 11th anniversary. 

