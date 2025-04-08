Badoy, Celiz, Sasot, Lopez ordered detained as House cites contempt

Composite photo SMNI hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz, as well as social media personalities Sass Sasot and Mark Anthony Lopez.

MANILA, Philippines — The House Tri-Committee issued contempt and detention orders against red-taggers Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz, along with social media personality Allan Troy “Sass” Sasot, for failing to attend the fourth hearing on disinformation held Tuesday, April 8.

Subpoenas ad testificandum were issued on March 21, requiring Badoy, Celiz and Sasot to testify under oath.

However, their failure to appear at the hearing prompted the committee to issue contempt orders, which include detention at the House of Representatives.

“I move that the three mentioned names be detained until the committee hearing will be terminated and be detained in the premises of the House,” said Rep. Joseph “Caraps” Paduano (Abang Lingkod party-list).

Sasot submitted a letter explaining her absence, citing her residence in Beijing, China since 2023 and her inability to attend via Zoom. Badoy also submitted an excuse letter stating she was in Hong Kong and attached her travel schedule and ticket.

While no letter from Celiz was mentioned, Paduano indicated receiving information about his presence abroad.

The committee directed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) to verify Celiz’s whereabouts and Badoy’s travel records.

Additional contempt case. Badoy and Celiz are both hosts for Sonshine Media Network Inc. and recently lose a civil case over their red-ragging remarks about broadcast journalist Atom Araullo and his mother, Carol Araullo.

However, they were not the only ones cited in contempt and ordered detained.

Vlogger Mark Anthony Lopez, who had been fact-checked multiple times for false and misleading content, refused to attend Tuesday’s hearing, saying he had already provided sufficient explanations previously.

Although Lopez attended the last hearing in March, Rep. Paduano pointed out that Lopez’s vlog posted immediately afterward could lead to violations, as it appeared to malign the committee’s proceedings.

Lopez was cited in contempt for alleged undue interference and ordered detained for 14 days at the House of Representatives.

Show-cause order enforcement

Several social media vloggers, commentators, and personalities attended the fourth hearing after a show-cause order was issued to them, though some remained absent.

Those who were present include:

Summoned

Manuel Mata

Elijah San Fernando

Krizette Chu

Elizabeth Joie Cruz

Trixie Cruz-Angeles

Ethel Pineda Garcia

Richard Tesoro Mata

George Ahmed Paglinawan

Subpoenaed

Suzanne Batalla

Claro Ganac

Alven Montero

Jonathan Morales

Vivian Zapata Rodriguez

Glenn Chong

Florinda Pebbles Espenilla-Duque

Darwin Salcedo

Rep. Johnny Ty Pimentel (Surigao del Sur) warned that absent individuals would face contempt if they failed to attend subsequent hearings.

“I would just like to issue a warning that if you do not attend the next hearing, then the next step for the committee is to cite you in contempt,” he said.

Paduano also proposed that the House cover the flight tickets for vloggers Ernesto Abines and Elmer Jugalbot, who cited financial constraints as the reason for their inability to attend, a motion the committee approved.

Some of the absent individuals compelled to attend the hearing include Jay Sonza, Claire “Maharlika” Contreras, Jeffrey Cruz, Joe Smith Medina and Alex Destor.