^

Headlines

Badoy, Celiz, Sasot, Lopez ordered detained as House cites contempt

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 7:32pm
Badoy, Celiz, Sasot, Lopez ordered detained as House cites contempt
Composite photo SMNI hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz, as well as social media personalities Sass Sasot and Mark Anthony Lopez.
PCOO / Mac Villarino; NTF-ELCAC via Facebook / Philstar.com's screenshot; Sass Sasot via Facebook; House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The House Tri-Committee issued contempt and detention orders against red-taggers Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey Celiz, along with social media personality Allan Troy “Sass” Sasot, for failing to attend the fourth hearing on disinformation held Tuesday, April 8.

Subpoenas ad testificandum were issued on March 21, requiring Badoy, Celiz and Sasot to testify under oath.

However, their failure to appear at the hearing prompted the committee to issue contempt orders, which include detention at the House of Representatives.

“I move that the three mentioned names be detained until the committee hearing will be terminated and be detained in the premises of the House,” said Rep. Joseph “Caraps” Paduano (Abang Lingkod party-list).

Sasot submitted a letter explaining her absence, citing her residence in Beijing, China since 2023 and her inability to attend via Zoom. Badoy also submitted an excuse letter stating she was in Hong Kong and attached her travel schedule and ticket.

While no letter from Celiz was mentioned, Paduano indicated receiving information about his presence abroad.

The committee directed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) to verify Celiz’s whereabouts and Badoy’s travel records.

Additional contempt case. Badoy and Celiz are both hosts for Sonshine Media Network Inc. and recently lose a civil case over their red-ragging remarks about broadcast journalist Atom Araullo and his mother, Carol Araullo.

However, they were not the only ones cited in contempt and ordered detained.

Vlogger Mark Anthony Lopez, who had been fact-checked multiple times for false and misleading content, refused to attend Tuesday’s hearing, saying he had already provided sufficient explanations previously.

Although Lopez attended the last hearing in March, Rep. Paduano pointed out that Lopez’s vlog posted immediately afterward could lead to violations, as it appeared to malign the committee’s proceedings.

Lopez was cited in contempt for alleged undue interference and ordered detained for 14 days at the House of Representatives.

Show-cause order enforcement

Several social media vloggers, commentators, and personalities attended the fourth hearing after a show-cause order was issued to them, though some remained absent.

Those who were present include:

Summoned

  • Manuel Mata
  • Elijah San Fernando
  • Krizette Chu
  • Elizabeth Joie Cruz
  • Trixie Cruz-Angeles
  • Ethel Pineda Garcia
  • Richard Tesoro Mata
  • George Ahmed Paglinawan

Subpoenaed

  • Suzanne Batalla
  • Claro Ganac
  • Alven Montero
  • Jonathan Morales
  • Vivian Zapata Rodriguez
  • Glenn Chong
  • Florinda Pebbles Espenilla-Duque
  • Darwin Salcedo

Rep. Johnny Ty Pimentel (Surigao del Sur) warned that absent individuals would face contempt if they failed to attend subsequent hearings.

“I would just like to issue a warning that if you do not attend the next hearing, then the next step for the committee is to cite you in contempt,” he said.

Paduano also proposed that the House cover the flight tickets for vloggers Ernesto Abines and Elmer Jugalbot, who cited financial constraints as the reason for their inability to attend, a motion the committee approved.

Some of the absent individuals compelled to attend the hearing include Jay Sonza, Claire “Maharlika” Contreras, Jeffrey Cruz, Joe Smith Medina and Alex Destor.

DISINFORMATION

FAKE NEWS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

JEFFREY CELIZ

LORRAINE BADOY

MARK ANTHONY LOPEZ

SASS SASOT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
University of Manila&rsquo;s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures
play

University of Manila’s law school ordered closed over Bar exam failures

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The University of Manila College of Law has been ordered to shut down due to poor Bar Examination performance and other ...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato has no reason to seek US help &ndash; Palace

Bato has no reason to seek US help – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
Malacañang asserted on Sunday that there is no basis for Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to seek assistance...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Adhere to human rights&rsquo;: Marcos promotes PNP's Torre, Fajardo, 37 others

‘Adhere to human rights’: Marcos promotes PNP's Torre, Fajardo, 37 others

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III and Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, who played key roles in the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
House to validate payouts to OVP, DepEd confi fund recipients with PSA records
play

House to validate payouts to OVP, DepEd confi fund recipients with PSA records

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s use of confidential funds will include verifying recipients...
Headlines
fbtw
Cabinet members to attend Duterte arrest probe

Cabinet members to attend Duterte arrest probe

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
Malacañang confirmed that certain officials may attend the upcoming Senate inquiry into the arrest of former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte&rsquo;s defense in ICC case

International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte’s defense in ICC case

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte has expanded his legal team at the International Criminal Court.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcoleta misses disinfo hearing after requesting SWS presence

Marcoleta misses disinfo hearing after requesting SWS presence

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, who had asked the House Tri-Committee to summon SWS over his exclusion from a past senatorial survey,...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to scale up disability inclusion via school sports

DepEd to scale up disability inclusion via school sports

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The Philippines has become the first Asia-Pacific nation to join a global sports inclusion program after the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court upholds energy agencies' power over renewable energy tariffs

Supreme Court upholds energy agencies' power over renewable energy tariffs

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Three government agencies have the authority to determine how the fixed tariff system for renewable energy is implemented...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with