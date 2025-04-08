^

Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 6:35pm
Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video
Vlogger Pebbles Cunanan attends the House Tri-Committee's hearing on disinformation on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — A political vlogger, claiming to be friends with pro-Duterte vloggers, alleged under oath that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was involved in spreading the altered “polvoron” video.

The video insinuated that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was using cocaine, with “polvoron” used as a euphemism for the illegal substance due to the crumbly texture of the Filipino dessert.

At the House Tri-Committee’s fourth hearing on Tuesday, April 8, vlogger Vicente Bencalo “Pebbles” Cunanan submitted an affidavit detailing the night she heard former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque talking about the “polvoron video” with her and other pro-Duterte social media personalities.

In their affidavit, Cunanan recalled the dinner she attended with them after the Maisug Rally in Hong Kong on July 7, 2024, noting that they were invited to the “private dinner.”

To Cunanan’s recollection, Roque mentioned receiving a screenshot of the “polvoron” video from a politician’s relative. Although he did not show the image to them, Cunanan said “there were discussions about spreading the video to the public.”

“Mayroon pa ngang naging usapan na isang foreign influencer o vlogger ang dapat mag-post o panggalingan ng video para magmukhang mas kapani-paniwala,” the affidavit read. 

(There was even talk that a foreign influencer or vlogger should be the one to post or originate the video to make it appear more credible.)

Cunanan claimed this strategy was proposed to "avoid any potential accountability" on the part of the Philippine government.

Who were present. During the hearing, the Tri-Comm presented a group photo featuring pro-Duterte vloggers, along with Marcos’ former executive secretary Vic Rodriguez, Roque and Cunanan. 

The group was photographed around a white dining table making an inverted 'V' sign, which Cunanan said symbolized Marcos, referencing his 2022 campaign gesture.

The social media “influencers” present also confirmed to the committee that they were the ones in the photo.

Cunanan also recalled Roque saying, “Magaling ako magpabagsak ng gobyerno (I am good at undermining a government)” at the dinner.

Roque going public about the video

Later, Roque was heard publicly announcing that the “actual polvoron video” would be released soon during another Duterte-backed Maisug rally in Canada on July 20, 2024, just two days before Marcos' third State of the Nation Address.

Cunanan said vlogger Claire Contreras, known as “Maharlika,” who was among those sharing the video, encouraged them to join in, but Cunanan believed it had been edited. 

This reinforced suspicions that Roque deliberately disseminated the video and may have been one of its original sources.

Asked if she was among the vloggers who shared the video, Cunanan said she only shared screenshots. However, she also mentioned that there were pro-Duterte vloggers who did share the video, and some who didn’t. 

‘Polvoron’ video debunked

It can be recalled that videos and photos claiming Marcos used illegal drugs went viral on social media from late 2023 to early 2024, coinciding with the growing rift between Marcos and the Dutertes.

RELATED: ‘Polvoron’ campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

According to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) analysis, the video did not feature Marcos, as the ear shown did not match his, and likely used artificial intelligence (AI).

Vera Files, in collaboration with the India-based Deepfakes Analysis Unit, also confirmed that the video likely employed a “face swap,” indicating manipulation.

Cunanan said she appeared before the committee to share this information because she wanted to “correct what’s wrong.”

The House Tri-Committee is holding legislative inquiries aimed at drafting laws to mitigate online disinformation.

DISINFORMATION

HARRY ROQUE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

POLVORON
