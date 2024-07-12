^

NCT's Doyoung cancels September concert in Manila

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 5:03pm
NCT 127 member Doyoung
MANILA, Philippines — The solo concert of Korean artist Doyoung from the boy band NCT in Manila later this year has been canceled.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines confirmed the cancellation of The 2024 Doyoung Concert [Dear Youth] Manila leg initially set for September in Araneta Coliseum, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

The promoter assured fans who already bought tickets they will be fully refunded through their original payment method.

Doyoung began his "Dear Youth" tour in Japan last month and will have two mores concerts there in August before he heads to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

Manila would have been Doyoung's first tour in September but instead, he will return to Japan for two concerts in the capital Tokyo, then finish the tour in Indonesia.

The artist debuted with the 26-member NCT in 2016 and is also a member of sub-units NCT 127, NCT U, and NCT DoJaeJung, the latter with Jaehyun and Jungwoo.

Doyoung was in the Philippines earleir this year for NCT 127's "Unity" concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium, and last April released his first solo album, "Youth."

