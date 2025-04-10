Special envoy cited in contempt during Senate inquiry on Duterteâ€™s arrest

Special envoy cited in contempt during Senate inquiry on Duterte’s arrest

Sen. Bato dela Rosa speaks to Special Envoy on Transnational Crimes Markus Lacanilao and Justice Secretary Boying Remulla on April 10, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate panel probing former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued its first contempt citation: Special Envoy on Transnational Crimes Markus Lacanilao.

The Senate held its third hearing on Duterte’s arrest, this time with executive officials in attendance. Officials from the executive branch had skipped the previous hearing, citing executive privilege.

This time, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin allowed select officials to attend the hearing.

However, the executive branch and the senators continued to clash. Sen. Bato Dela Rosa asked Lacanilao about his specific role during Duterte’s arrest.

The special envoy, who was present during the arrest and was there to bring Duterte to The Hague, was asked why there was a rush to surrender the former president.

“I find your answers very misleading, even from earlier,” Dela Rosa said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Lacanilao was the one who signed several documents on Duterte’s arrest, including the transfer of custody.

In one of the documents, Lacanilao indicated that he did not know the date, time and location of Duterte’s appearance before a competent national judicial authority.

However, Lacanilao explained that he was waiting for certification from the Department of Justice. The documents were also updated to reflect the current details at the time.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla appealed to Dela Rosa to reconsider his motion to cite Lacanilao in contempt, but Sen. Imee Marcos approved the motion.