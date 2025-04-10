^

Headlines

Special envoy cited in contempt during Senate inquiry on Duterte’s arrest

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 7:23pm
Special envoy cited in contempt during Senate inquiry on Duterteâ€™s arrest
Sen. Bato dela Rosa speaks to Special Envoy on Transnational Crimes Markus Lacanilao and Justice Secretary Boying Remulla on April 10, 2025.
Jean Mangaluz / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate panel probing former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued its first contempt citation: Special Envoy on Transnational Crimes Markus Lacanilao.

The Senate held its third hearing on Duterte’s arrest, this time with executive officials in attendance. Officials from the executive branch had skipped the previous hearing, citing executive privilege.

This time, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin allowed select officials to attend the hearing.

However, the executive branch and the senators continued to clash. Sen. Bato Dela Rosa asked Lacanilao about his specific role during Duterte’s arrest.

The special envoy, who was present during the arrest and was there to bring Duterte to The Hague, was asked why there was a rush to surrender the former president.

“I find your answers very misleading, even from earlier,” Dela Rosa said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Lacanilao was the one who signed several documents on Duterte’s arrest, including the transfer of custody. 

In one of the documents, Lacanilao indicated that he did not know the date, time and location of Duterte’s appearance before a competent national judicial authority.

However, Lacanilao explained that he was waiting for certification from the Department of Justice. The documents were also updated to reflect the current details at the time.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla appealed to Dela Rosa to reconsider his motion to cite Lacanilao in contempt, but Sen. Imee Marcos approved the motion.

BATO DELA ROSA

BOYING REMULLA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Kidnapped trader, driver found dead

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A businessman and his driver who were kidnapped on March 29 were found dead in Rodriguez, Rizal yesterday, reportedly despite the payment of ransom.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The defense counsel of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte has requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to limit...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s new lawyer seen to focus on jurisdiction issue

Duterte’s new lawyer seen to focus on jurisdiction issue

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The new lawyer who was confirmed to have joined the defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte is expected to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court asks Lambino to explain spreading false information

Supreme Court asks Lambino to explain spreading false information

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has asked lawyer and senatorial aspirant Raul Lambino to explain why he should not face administrative action...
Headlines
fbtw
Seventh undisturbed resupply mission to Ayungin completed on Day of Valor

Seventh undisturbed resupply mission to Ayungin completed on Day of Valor

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
On a day meant to honor Filipino soldiers' courage, Philippine troops carried out an undisturbed resupply mission to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Top anti-kidnapping cop axed following series of abductions

Top anti-kidnapping cop axed following series of abductions

By Ian Laqui | 1 hour ago
Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo on Thursday, April 10,  said that PNP Chief Rommel Marbil said that he was “unsatisfied”...
Headlines
fbtw
CSC urged to reconsider 'restrictive' rule on state workers liking online political posts

CSC urged to reconsider 'restrictive' rule on state workers liking online political posts

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
House lawmakers raised the alarm over the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) memo warning government employees against...
Headlines
fbtw
ASEAN says it won't impose retaliatory measures on US goods

ASEAN says it won't impose retaliatory measures on US goods

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have vowed not to impose retaliatory tariffs on the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration to deploy over 40 officers to airports for Holy Week

Immigration to deploy over 40 officers to airports for Holy Week

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration said that over 40 additional immigration officers will be deployed to the Philippines’ international...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with