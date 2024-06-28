^

Korean Wave

Korean exhibit in Manila to send postcards to crushes, K-idols for free

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 12:20pm
Korean exhibit in Manila to send postcards to crushes, K-idols for free
At the recently opened "K-Comics World Tour" exhibition in The M (Metropolitan Museum) in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, there is a section on the side of the exhibit for "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" where one can get a free postcard, write one’s message for a loved one on the postcard, and drop it on a red mailbox.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Got a message for your favorite Korean idol or for any crush at all that you don’t know how to send?

At the recently opened "K-Comics World Tour" exhibition in The M (Metropolitan Museum) in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, there is a section on the side of the exhibit for "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" where one can get a free postcard, write one’s message for a loved one on the postcard, and drop it on a red mailbox.

The organizers of the exhibit — including the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and The M — will then select which postcards to send to the recipients — and yes, K-pop or K-drama stars included — for as long as their exact addresses are written!

On view until August 10, "K-Comics World Tour" gives a peek at Korean comics’ over 100 years of history, starting with two of the most popular Korean comics in recent years, "The Red Sleeve" and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim,” which since both have inspired K-dramas of the same names.

Exhibit entrance (top, left) and "The Red Sleeve" area
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Philstar.com learned from Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines that the stars of the Philippine adaptation of "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim,” Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, were invited at the exhibit’s opening, but were unable to come due to prior commitments.

Kim and Paulo have since been labeled as the love team “KimPau” as offshoot of the series. Scenes of which are being flashed as part of the exhibition, alongside with pivotal scenes from the actual comics and the original K-drama starring Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young.

Besides the postcards and the viewing areas, the exhibit also features replicas or recreations of Lee Young-joon’s (Seo Joon) and Kim Mi-so’s (Min Young) actual offices in the series.

Recreations of main characters' offices as seen in 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim'
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Visitors can take pictures in these, get a copy of Young-joon’s and Mi-so’s business cards, and even read the actual comics in Korean.

In the "The Red Sleeve" area, guests can take souvenir postcards with scenes from the original webtoon; take pictures with character standees, as well as get to know more about Korean culture and history.

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

KOREAN CULTURE

KOREANS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Enhypen shares personal fashion style
23 hours ago

Enhypen shares personal fashion style

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 23 hours ago
The seven-member Korean boy group, Enhypen, which is composed of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki...
Korean Wave
fbtw
EXO's D.O. adds second day for 'Bloom' fan concert in Manila
1 day ago

EXO's D.O. adds second day for 'Bloom' fan concert in Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
D.O. of the Korean boyband EXO has added a second day to the Manila stop of his "Bloom" Asia fan concert tour after tickets...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Red Velvet sets first Manila fan concert this September
2 days ago

Red Velvet sets first Manila fan concert this September

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Korean girl group Red Velvet is coming back to the Philippines, this time for its first-ever fan concert.
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-drama concert to perform music from ''Crash Landing on You,' 'Descendants of the Sun'
7 days ago

K-drama concert to perform music from ''Crash Landing on You,' 'Descendants of the Sun'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Just a few from the K-drama lineup are popular shows like "Crash Landing on You," "Descendants of the Sun," "Goblin,"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop group Twice wants to work with Beyonce, shares wellness tips
Exclusive
7 days ago

K-pop group Twice wants to work with Beyonce, shares wellness tips

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Philstar.com sat down with Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu for...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kyline Alcantara explains &lsquo;more mature&rsquo; role in Philippine adaptation of K-drama &lsquo;Shining Inheritance&rsquo;
Exclusive
8 days ago

Kyline Alcantara explains ‘more mature’ role in Philippine adaptation of K-drama ‘Shining Inheritance’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 days ago
At the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, Kyline shared to Philstar.com what made her new role...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with