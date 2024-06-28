Korean exhibit in Manila to send postcards to crushes, K-idols for free

At the recently opened "K-Comics World Tour" exhibition in The M (Metropolitan Museum) in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City, there is a section on the side of the exhibit for "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" where one can get a free postcard, write one’s message for a loved one on the postcard, and drop it on a red mailbox.

MANILA, Philippines — Got a message for your favorite Korean idol or for any crush at all that you don’t know how to send?

The organizers of the exhibit — including the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and The M — will then select which postcards to send to the recipients — and yes, K-pop or K-drama stars included — for as long as their exact addresses are written!

On view until August 10, "K-Comics World Tour" gives a peek at Korean comics’ over 100 years of history, starting with two of the most popular Korean comics in recent years, "The Red Sleeve" and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim,” which since both have inspired K-dramas of the same names.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Exhibit entrance (top, left) and "The Red Sleeve" area

Philstar.com learned from Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines that the stars of the Philippine adaptation of "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim,” Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, were invited at the exhibit’s opening, but were unable to come due to prior commitments.

Kim and Paulo have since been labeled as the love team “KimPau” as offshoot of the series. Scenes of which are being flashed as part of the exhibition, alongside with pivotal scenes from the actual comics and the original K-drama starring Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young.

Besides the postcards and the viewing areas, the exhibit also features replicas or recreations of Lee Young-joon’s (Seo Joon) and Kim Mi-so’s (Min Young) actual offices in the series.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Recreations of main characters' offices as seen in 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim'

Visitors can take pictures in these, get a copy of Young-joon’s and Mi-so’s business cards, and even read the actual comics in Korean.

In the "The Red Sleeve" area, guests can take souvenir postcards with scenes from the original webtoon; take pictures with character standees, as well as get to know more about Korean culture and history.