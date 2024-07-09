Stray Kids returning to Philippines for 'dominATE' World Tour

Top, from left: Lee Know, Han, Hyunjin, Changbin, Seungmin, (bottom, from left) I.N, Felix and Bang Chan with surprise banners from their fans a.k.a. Stays.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band Stray Kids are coming back to the Philippines for its "dominATE" World Tour.

Both Stray Kids and concert promoter Live Nation Philippines confirmed on social media the group's return will be at the Philippine Arena on November 23.

The Philippine stop is smack-dab in the middle of the tour which kicks off with several nights in Seoul before heading on to Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, Kaohsiung, and Tokyo.

After the Philippine leg, Stray Kids will continue the tour in Macau, Osaka, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.

Still to be announced are stops in Latin America, Northern America, and Europe.

Ticketing details for the Philippine stop will be announced at a later date.

Stray Kids last visited the Philippines for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards which was coincidentally held at the Philippine Arena, and earlier in the year performed two nights at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Just last May the group debuted at the prestigious Met Gala where they were greeted by another fellow K-pop icon, Jennie Kim of Blackpink.

RELATED: Blackpink's Jennie Kim welcomes Met Gala debutants Stray Kids