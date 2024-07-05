Ji Chang Wook returning to Manila for another fan meet

Korean superstar Ji Chang-wook was in town last Nov. 6, 2022 for his first fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor-singer Ji Chang-wook is coming to the Philippines for another fan meet, courtesy of local fashion retailer Bench.

The brand and its owner, Ben Chan, confirmed on social media that the artist would be returning to the country for the "Moments With Ji Chang-wook" fan meet on August 4 in Araneta Coliseum.

Bench, however, has yet to release further details about the event like ticketing prices and sections.

Chang-wook previously visited the Philippines last August 2022 when Bench hosted his "Reach You" fan meet in Mall of Asia Arena.

The Korean actor has been an endorser of the brand since 2019. He was supposed to visit in 2020 if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor is best known for his roles in the shows "Empress Ki," "Suspicious Partner," "The Worst of Evil," " The Queen Woo," "Healer," "Warrior Baek Dong-soo," "The K2," as well as films "Fabricated City," "Hard Hit" and the upcoming "Revolver."

