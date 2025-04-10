^

Headlines

Bullying? Boying Remulla accuses Senate of fishing for answers

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 5:24pm
Bullying? Boying Remulla accuses Senate of fishing for answers
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla responds to senators’ questions regarding the Philippines’ residual obligations to the International Criminal Court (ICC) following its withdrawal from the tribunal, during a public hearing on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Boying Remulla on Thursday, April 10, accused senators of bullying and fishing for specific answers during the ongoing inquiry into former president Rodrigo Duterte’s turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

During the Upper Chamber’s hearing on April 10, Sens. Bato dela Rosa and Imee Marcos were insistent on finding out who exactly gave the order to arrest Duterte and turn him over to the ICC, going from one government official to the next in an attempt to trace the line of command.

When Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Rommel Marbil finally invoked executive privilege, Dela Rosa’s temper flared.

“Nandito na tayo, executive privilege ka diyan (We are already here, you say executive privilege)!” Duterte’s former police chief Dela Rosa exclaimed to the current PNP chief. 

Meanwhile, Marcos also seemingly mocked the use of executive privilege, asking: “Bakit naging executive privilege bigla (Why is there executive privilege all of the sudden)?" 

The entire Cabinet and other pertinent officials were absent from the April 3 hearing. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin had written to the Senate, saying that they considered their first appearance before the Senate sufficient, especially since there was already an ongoing Supreme Court case regarding Duterte’s arrest.

“That’s why we didn’t want to attend the last hearing, this is what we were expecting. We didn’t want to be bullied,” Remulla said. 

At this point, both Marcos and Dela Rosa tried to interject at the same time, denying that they were bullying the officials. 

“I think that you are trying to make people admit something that they will not admit. And executive privilege is a valid excuse, as to not answer any questions,” Remulla said.       

An emotional Dela Rosa said that they are merely seeking the truth. 

However, Remulla said that if they were trying to make a person admit “something that should not be admitted,” there may be something more to it. 

“The clearance given by the DOJ was probably the most important part of it. To serve the warrant of arrest and to surrender the person under the law,” Remulla said.

Remulla said the DOJ was the one who advised all the arresting officials. Even though he was abroad when Duterte was arrested, Remulla said that his advice was still being sought.

Dela Rosa then pressed the question again: Was Remulla the one who gave the order to arrest Duterte?

“If I have to be the one, then if I am the one that is referred to, I will admit it, that I gave the clearances,” Remulla replied  

Still, Dela Rosa was not completely satisfied. He said that orders are different from giving clearance.  

The Senate continued its probe into the arrest of former President Duterte, who is currently in the ICC's custody in The Hague, Netherlands. He faces charges of crimes against humanity related to the drug war, which resulted in the deaths of 6,000 to 30,000 people.

BATO DELA ROSA

BOYING REMULLA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Kidnapped trader, driver found dead

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A businessman and his driver who were kidnapped on March 29 were found dead in Rodriguez, Rizal yesterday, reportedly despite the payment of ransom.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The defense counsel of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte has requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to limit...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s new lawyer seen to focus on jurisdiction issue

Duterte’s new lawyer seen to focus on jurisdiction issue

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The new lawyer who was confirmed to have joined the defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte is expected to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court asks Lambino to explain spreading false information

Supreme Court asks Lambino to explain spreading false information

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has asked lawyer and senatorial aspirant Raul Lambino to explain why he should not face administrative action...
Headlines
fbtw
Kidnapped Chinese businessman, driver found dead?

Kidnapped Chinese businessman, driver found dead?

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Police are verifying if two men found dead yesterday in Rodriguez, Rizal are the Filipino-Chinese businessman and his driver...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines eyes free trade pact with US amid Trump tariffs

Philippines eyes free trade pact with US amid Trump tariffs

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The Philippines is eyeing a possible free trade agreement with the United States following the new tariffs imposed by US President...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discaya&rsquo;s construction firm

DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discaya’s construction firm

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The 57-year-old woman with a disability was coerced into speaking against Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto in an interview held at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' GDP may dip 0.1% due to Trump&rsquo;s tariffs &mdash; gov&rsquo;t

Philippines' GDP may dip 0.1% due to Trump’s tariffs — gov’t

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The government’s economic team foresees that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs against the Philippines can have...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines pushes for treaty on rights of older persons at UN Human Rights Council

Philippines pushes for treaty on rights of older persons at UN Human Rights Council

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
A Philippine-backed resolution that will initiate the drafting of the world's first binding treaty on elderly rights passed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with