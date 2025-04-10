^

Roque's asylum bid may be at risk due to 'polvoron' video allegations, says solon

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 6:21pm
Former presidential spokesperson and congressman Harry Roque Jr. answers questions at the House of Representatives Quad Committee hearing on August 23, 2024.
House of Representatives

MANILA, Philippines — After a vlogger accused former presidential spokesperson Harry Roques of spreading the “polvoron” video, a House leader warned this may only “undermine” his asylum bid in the Netherlands. 

In a Facebook livestream, Roque said that vlogger Pebbles Cunanan’s sworn statement, claiming he spread the deepfake video of President Marcos Jr. using cocaine, could strengthen his case for political persecution in his asylum application.

However, Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District) said on Thursday, April 10, that he believes it would have the opposite effect.

“Well, I don’t think, well, that’s his defense. But I don’t think the messaging, I mean the information that the revelation of Ms. Pebbles would add on to his defense or his application for an asylum,” Adiong said. 

The lawmaker also pointed out that the allegation of Roque attempting to destabilize the Philippine government could harm his asylum application.

Allegations vs Roque

In Cunanan’s affidavit to the House Tri-Committee’s inquiry into disinformation, she said she recalls a private dinner in Hong Kong where Roque said he was skilled at overthrowing the government. 

This remark followed alleged discussions of the “polvoron video” and how it should be circulated online.

RELATED: Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video

Adiong also responded to Roque’s claim that the Tri-Comm’s hearing is “scripted,” saying that both resource persons and lawmakers must be well-prepared before attending. This doesn’t mean it’s scripted.

He added that Roque should be invited to the hearing to ensure he is given “due process” to explain himself, as the allegations simply require a clear explanation.

“‘Yung remarks niya (His remarks) according to Ms. Pebbles that he is good at toppling government... I presume that he would also be good at explaining himself before the public,” Adiong said. 

Already given due process

However, Adiong also said that the House had previously invited Roque to attend a congressional probe, such as the Quad Committee, to ensure he was given due process.

“In fact, the very purpose of that invitation is to provide him that due process which should be accorded and afforded to him as a citizen of this country,” he said.

The former spokesperson was invited to the Quad Committee’s investigation into Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) after lawmakers uncovered his potential involvement in a scam hub’s operations. 

He was also questioned about the sudden increase in his and his wife’s assets over a span of just four years.

While he attended the initial hearing, Roque skipped subsequent ones, claiming the committee was abusing its authority. He was subpoenaed, along with financial documents, but refused to provide the requested copies to the mega panel.

This resulted in multiple contempt citations and detention orders. He served the first penalty but later went into hiding, prompting authorities to search for him.

RELATED: Roque to seek asylum in Netherlands, 'confident' in proving political persecution

Adiong emphasized that Roque, being a lawyer, “knows better” and is “well aware of his rights.” 

Roque is also facing qualified human trafficking charges connected to POGOs, which remain under investigation by the Department of Justice.

“By continuously refusing and frustrating the committee by withholding those documents that we requested him to provide and heeded and assured the committee that he would provide eventually but up to now hindi pa po niya nilalabas at binibigay sa ating komite (he has not shown or provided the documents to the committee),” Adiong added.

The House Tri-Committee has invited social media personalities, fact-checking experts, media organizations and government agencies to a probe into the pervasive “fake news” as part of efforts to develop legislative measures to curb its spread online.

