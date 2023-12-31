^

Korean Wave

Red Velvet's Irene recalls amusement park rides, shared sunset from last Philippine visit

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 31, 2023 | 4:34pm
Red Velvet members Seulgi, Irene, and Wendy
MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Red Velvet have been to the Philippines four times already, but each visit offers something memorable for the members to take home and look forward to seeing again.

Three of the groups's members Seulgi, Irene and Wendy are back in the country to perform at the New Year’s Eve Countdown event in Bonifacio Global City.

At a media conference ahead of the countdown event, Philstar.com asked the girls if there was any particular moment that stood out from any of the group's past visits.

A bashful Irene said, with the help of a translator, gave an example from Red Velvet's most recent visit last May which was the first time the group held a solo concert in the Philippines — one of the group's members Joy was absent due to health reasons.

"A special memory I have from the Philippines was during our concert tour here, I went on rides at an amusement park," Irene answered. "One other thing that was memorable was the Philippine sunset, how beautiful it was. I got to sit down and see it with other people."

Wendy said earlier it was the group's first time, or least her first, to do a countdown event and to welcome the new year in a warm country.

"We're very excited to be back in the Philippines, and to celebrate New Years together with our ReVeluvs," Wendy added.

Joy and Red Velvet's other young member Yeri were not included in the announcement of their colleagues' attendance. Filipino singers Ely Buendia, Zack Tabudlo, KZ Tandingan and Adie will also be performing at the event.

Red Velvet released its first album in almost six years, "Chill Kill," last month and in 2024 will mark a decade since the group's debut under SM Entertainment.

