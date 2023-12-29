^

BLACKPINK members not renewing YG Entertainment pacts for solo activities

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 29, 2023 | 4:50pm
Blackpink
The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — The members of Korean girl group BLACKPINK will not be renewing their individual contracts with label YG Entertainment for solo activities.

The label confirmed the decisions of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa in a statement, which was released a couple of weeks after BLACKPINK renewed its exclusive contract with YG Entertainment for group activities as it had expired last August.

"BLACKPINK recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members'] individual activities," the statement said. "We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK's activities, and we will cheer on the members' individual activities with warm hearts."

The news also comes after Jennie launched her own label, Odd Atelier, which will handle all her projects as a soloist.

"This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received," said Jennie upon the announcement of her label's launch. "I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024."

Jennie's two singles as a soloist "Solo" from 2018 and "You & I" from 2023 were released through YG Entertainment and Interscope. 

Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa — who have all done solo work before — have yet to announce under which label they will be releasing their individual projects.

Last month, the girls were conferred with honorary MBEs by King Charles III in recognition of BLACKPINK's role as COP26 Advocates for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow two years ago.

