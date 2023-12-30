^

Red Velvet members arrive in Manila ahead of BGC New Year's Eve concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 30, 2023 | 3:58pm
Composite image of Red Velvet members Seulgi, Irene and Wendy
Seulgi, Irene and Wendy via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Red Velvet members Irene, Wendy and Seulgi have arrived in the Philippines ahead of their participation in a New Year’s Eve Countdown event to be held in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

Concert promoter Live MNL and social media accounts for BGC shared photos of the three Korean singers arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

The New Year’s Eve Countdown event to be held along BGC's 5th Avenue will also feature Filipino singers Ely Buendia, Zack Tabudlo, KZ Tandingan and Adie.

Irene and Seulgi debuted as a sub-unit of Red Velvet in 2020, and like Wendy have also ventured into solo work.

Red Velvet performed in the Philippines last May sans Joy due to health reasons. It was the group's fourth visit to the country since 2015.

Joy and the group's other young member Yeri were not included in the surprise announcement that Irene, Wendy and Seulgi would be performing.

The girls released their first album in almost six years, "Chill Kill," last month.

RELATED: Red Velvet's Seulgi, Irene, Wendy join BGC New Year’s Eve concert

