^

Korean Wave

Korean original cast Haha, Sandara Park, SB19's Josh to guest in 'Running Man PH 2' 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 10:12am
Korean original cast Haha, Sandara Park, SB19's Josh to guest in 'Running Man PH 2'Â 
South Korean star Haha (center in the above photo) and 2NE1 member Sandara Park (center in the bottom photo) are among the guests in the second season of 'Running Man Philippines,' premiering on May 11.
Running Man Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — There are more familiar names in Philippine showbiz and K-pop who are slated to guest in the second season of "Running Man Philippines," including Korean original cast member Haha, 2NE1 member Sandara "Dara" Park, beauty-queen actress Herlene Budol, SB19's Josh and K-pop group Unis' Filipino members Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano.

"Uy parang familiar silang lahat! This season’s going to be BIGGER AND CRAZIER," read the announcement of the upcoming season's guests on its Instagram account. 

The post featured a collage of the cast members with their guest runners. 

"Running Man Philippines" runners Glaiza de Castro, Mikael Daez, Buboy Villar, Lexi Gonzales, Angel Guardian and Kokoy de Santos with new cast member Miguel Tanfelix and guest Bianca Umali posed with Haha, one of the original cast members of the South Korean show. 

Another post showed the Philippine runners bonding with Sandara Park and Momoland member Nancy McDonie.

They're all wrapped up from head to foot while striking a group photo with SB19's Josh, while they tried to match the dancing skills of host-dancer Eric "Eruption" Tai. 

Unis' Filipino members Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano will be seen for the first time together on a Philippine game show with the runners. 

Other announced guests for the upcoming second season of "Running Man Philippines" include beauty-queen Herlene Budol, Shaira Diaz, Archie Alemania, Michael Sager, MMA fighter Mark Striegl, Alessandra de Rossi, Rochelle Pangilinan and Paul Salas. 

Ruru Madrid, who was part of last season, will have a special participation. The actor currently headlines the nightly action-drama "Black Rider."

The new season of "Running Man Philippines" will premiere on May 11. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by gmanetwork (@gmanetwork)

RELATED: Miguel Tanfelix joins 'Running Man Philippines' season 2

vuukle comment

HERLENE BUDOL

K-POP

RUNNING MAN PHILIPPINES

SANDARA PARK

SB19
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Exhuma,' 'Moving' lead 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards nominees
9 days ago

'Exhuma,' 'Moving' lead 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Horror movie "Exhuma" and Disney+'s action-fantasy series "Moving" lead all nominees at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards in South...
Korean Wave
fbtw
J-Hope surprises ARMY with dancing video wearing military uniform
11 days ago

J-Hope surprises ARMY with dancing video wearing military uniform

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
BTS member J-Hope had a surprise for ARMY around the world as he danced to his newest song "Neuron" while wearing his military...
Korean Wave
fbtw
From self-help to 'Harry Potter': 8 books read by K-pop star Cha Eun Woo
11 days ago

From self-help to 'Harry Potter': 8 books read by K-pop star Cha Eun Woo

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 11 days ago
K-Pop star Cha Eun Woo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, is a member of South Korean boy band Astro.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Exo's Suho returning to the Philippines in June
13 days ago

Exo's Suho returning to the Philippines in June

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Korean singer-actor Suho, a member of the boy band Exo, is coming back to the Philippines this June as part of his upcoming...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop group Lapillus takes 'indefinite' leave from group activities
13 days ago

Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop group Lapillus takes 'indefinite' leave from group activities

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
Filipino-Argentinian Chanty of K-pop girl group Lapillus has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and has been advised...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Twice's Chaeyoung, singer Zion.T confirmed to be dating
13 days ago

Twice's Chaeyoung, singer Zion.T confirmed to be dating

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Chaeyoung of the Korean girl group Twice is confirmed to be dating fellow Korean singer Kim Hae-sol, popularly known...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with