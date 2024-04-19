Korean original cast Haha, Sandara Park, SB19's Josh to guest in 'Running Man PH 2'

South Korean star Haha (center in the above photo) and 2NE1 member Sandara Park (center in the bottom photo) are among the guests in the second season of 'Running Man Philippines,' premiering on May 11.

MANILA, Philippines — There are more familiar names in Philippine showbiz and K-pop who are slated to guest in the second season of "Running Man Philippines," including Korean original cast member Haha, 2NE1 member Sandara "Dara" Park, beauty-queen actress Herlene Budol, SB19's Josh and K-pop group Unis' Filipino members Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano.

"Uy parang familiar silang lahat! This season’s going to be BIGGER AND CRAZIER," read the announcement of the upcoming season's guests on its Instagram account.

The post featured a collage of the cast members with their guest runners.

"Running Man Philippines" runners Glaiza de Castro, Mikael Daez, Buboy Villar, Lexi Gonzales, Angel Guardian and Kokoy de Santos with new cast member Miguel Tanfelix and guest Bianca Umali posed with Haha, one of the original cast members of the South Korean show.

Another post showed the Philippine runners bonding with Sandara Park and Momoland member Nancy McDonie.

They're all wrapped up from head to foot while striking a group photo with SB19's Josh, while they tried to match the dancing skills of host-dancer Eric "Eruption" Tai.

Unis' Filipino members Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano will be seen for the first time together on a Philippine game show with the runners.

Other announced guests for the upcoming second season of "Running Man Philippines" include beauty-queen Herlene Budol, Shaira Diaz, Archie Alemania, Michael Sager, MMA fighter Mark Striegl, Alessandra de Rossi, Rochelle Pangilinan and Paul Salas.

Ruru Madrid, who was part of last season, will have a special participation. The actor currently headlines the nightly action-drama "Black Rider."

The new season of "Running Man Philippines" will premiere on May 11.

