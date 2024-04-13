Aespa's Winter recovering from collapsed lung surgery

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Kim Min-jeong, better known as Winter of the girl group Aespa, is in recovery after undergoing surgery for a collapsed lung.

Winter's agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed in a statement that the singer had surgery for a collapsed lung, medically known as a pneumothorax.

Johns Hopkins Medicine defines pneumothorax as air around or outside the lung as a result of chest trauma, excess pressure on the lungs, or lung disease.

"As [pneumothorax] is a condition prone to recurrence, [the surgery] was carried out as a preventive measure in accordance with her doctor’s opinion, and the decision was made after plenty of discussion," the agency explained.

With Aespa eyeing a comeback next month and a world tour beginning in June, SM Entertainment said it would "consider Winter's recovery status [as a] top priority."

Prior to the surgery, Winter and the rest of Aespa were making promotional rounds in Japan.

Apart from the upcoming tour, Aespa's first concert movie, "Aespa: World Tour," is getting a global theatrical release later this month.

"Aespa: World Tour" is a live recording of the group's performance in the O2 Arena in London, their first-ever show in the United Kingdom.

It was the penultimate stop of the group's "Synk: Hyper Line" tour last year. It was the first time Winter, Karina, Giselle and Ningning toured worldwide as Aespa.

Beyond the concert recording, "Aespa: World Tour" also features exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews meant to complement the individual performances of each member.

