Korean singer Park Bo Ram passes away at 30

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Park Bo-ram, who rose to fame on the singing competition show "Superstar K2," passed away at age 30.

Bo-ram's agency, Xanadu Entertainment, confirmed her passing in a statement, adding that a police investigation regarding her cause of death is underway.

"All of our fellow artists and employees at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking to deliver the sudden news to fans who support Park Bo-ram," the agency said, asking for respect for Bo Ram's family and friends.

According to police reports cited by Korean media, Bo-ram was at an acquaintance's house after a night out drinking when she was found by her friend unconscious in the bathroom.

She was immediately moved to a hospital but was declared deceased an hour after the incident.

The singer was set to mark her 10th year as a recording artist, having released two new songs earlier this year, including "I Hope" with fellow "Superstar K2" alum and eventual winner Huh Gak.

After finishing eighth on "Superstar K2" in 2010," Bo-ram officially debuted four years later with her semi-autobiographical single "Beautiful." It was followed by her first extended play, "Celepretty," in 2015.

Bo-ram is likely best known for performing soundtrack songs for various Korean shows, including "Reply 1988," "Prison Playbook," "About Time" and "Hyde Jekyll, Me."

She also collaborated with Lee Hyun, Samuel Seo, Parc Jae-jung, Park Kyung and Geeks' Lil Boi.

