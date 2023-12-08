^

Red Velvet's Seulgi, Irene, Wendy join BGC New Year’s Eve concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 2:55pm
Composite image of Red Velvet members Seulgi, Irene and Wendy
Seulgi, Irene and Wendy via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Red Velvet members Irene, Wendy and Seulgi have been announced as the surprise performers at the New Year’s Eve Countdown event in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

BGC announced last December 7 that this year's New Year’s Eve Countdown, to be held along 5th Avenue, would feature Filipino singers Ely Buendia, Zack Tabudlo, KZ Tandingan and Adie.

In the same announcement BGC teased there would a surprise act at the event, only giving the hint "They got us feeling like a psycho" and emojis of a dancing lady, a cupcake, a bunny, a bear and a chipmunk.

K-pop fans immediately guessed the hints were pertaining to Red Velvet, given the kinds of emojis used and the words were lyrics pulled from the girl group's 2019 hit song "Psycho."

Sure enough, BGC announced that Irene, Wendy and Seulgi would be performing; their younger colleagues, Joy and Yeri, were not included in the announcement.

Irene and Seulgi debuted as a sub-unit in 2020, and like Wendy have also ventured into solo work.

Red Velvet performed in the Philippines last May sans Joy due to health reasons. It was the group's fourth visit to the country since 2015. The girls released their first album in almost six years, "Chill Kill," last month. 

