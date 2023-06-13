Blackpink's Jennie Kim in recovery after exiting mid-concert due to health concerns

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jennie Kim is in recovery after leaving the stage while her fellow Blackpink members continued performing.

Blackpink was in Melbourne, Australia last June 11 for its ongoing "Born Pink" world tour. But during the group's performance of "Lovesick Girls," a visibly drained Jennie abruptly went offstage and was escorted away by security personnel.

The group's agency YG Entertainment released a statement that Jennie exited the stage due to her "deteriorating condition." The singer also did not participate in the soundcheck earlier that day.

YG acknowledged that Jennie was detemined to continue but ultimately followed medical advice and took necessary measures to make sure she got ample rest and stability.

"It seems that we will be proceeding with the rest of the show without Jennie," another Blackpink member Rosé told the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena's second night. "However, we will try our best to fill the stage up for you guys, so don't worry about that."

Rosé shared that Jennie was excited to be in Melbourne and must be feeling really upset backstage, and she, Jisoo, and Lisa were equally sad not to have her for the remainder of the show.

"All our hearts go to her so that she feels better quickly. But most of all we’re just really, really sad that we can’t enjoy this moment with her," Rosé also said.

Blackpink continued on with the concert and even danced along to one of Jennie's solos. Jisoo even made sure to mention Jennie's name during the group's closing speech.

"Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible," YG also said in their statement.

Jisoo previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to join Blackpink's concerts in Osaka, Japan last June 3 and 4.

After Melbourne, Blackpink will be heading to Sydney for two sold-out shows at the Qudos Bank Arena where Jennie will hopefully be able to participate fully.

