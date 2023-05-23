Blackpink's Jennie Kim debuts on Cannes red carpet

Jennie Kim arrives for the screening of "The Idol" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jennie Kim of the K-pop girl group Blackpink has made her debut on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Jennie was at Cannes for the premiere of HBO's "The Idol" led by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. Jennie herself spent some of her time on the red carpet with co-star and fellow singer Troye Sivan.

The Korean singer wore a SS20 tea-length couture gown from Chanel consisting of white lace and sheer black off-the-shoulder sleeves for the old Hollywood touch.

The tulle midi dress was originally modelled by Kaia Gerber for Chanel's spring/summer 2020 haute couture collection.

Jennie topped the look with a black satin bow on her hair, several diamond rings on her fingers, and black peep-toe heels which had bows of their own above the ankles.

Lily-Rose also arrived in Chanel, one appearing to be inspired by a sequin mini dress from the fashion house's fall/winter 1994 collection.

Earlier this week, Jennie's fellow Blackpink member Rosé also made her Cannes debut — wearing a chic black gown from Yves Saint Laurent — when she hit the red carpet for Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Monster," one of the 21 films competing at the festival for the Palme d'Or.

"The Idol" premiered out of competition and only showed its first two episodes to attendees.

The "shocking" and "raunchy" series follows Lily-Rose Depp's character, a pop star struggling to get back on track after a public breakdown surrounded by heartless handlers, who meets the manipulative leader of a modern-day cult played by Abel.

The series also stars Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, and Hank Azaria. Created by Abel and helmed by "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson, "The Idol" will air on HBO this June.

Many speculated that Jennie was going to appear with BTS member V or Kim Taehyung after they were allegedly spotted together holding hands in Paris.

While their respective agencies did not give concrete responses about the matter, V was invited by Chanel to attend a separate event in Cannes so the possibility of a surprise attendance is still in the cards.

