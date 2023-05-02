Song Hye Kyo, Blackpink's Jennie debut on Met Gala red carpet

Composite image of (from left) Song Hye Kyo, Jennie Kim, and Jackson Wang at the 2023 Met Gala

MANILA, Philippines — Korean stars stole the limelight at the 2023 Met Gala held in New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, which paid tribute to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Blackpink member Jennie Kim, fresh from a historic headlining act at the Coachella Music Festival, debuted on the Met Gala red carpet in a white Chanel dress designed by Lagerfeld himself for the label's fall/winter 1990 line.

The off-shoulder mini-dress was complemented by black opera gloves, tights, choker, pumps, and a belt embellished by a white flower. Jennie also fixed her hair with a headband that had another white flower on her left, attributing to the "Human Chanel" label coined by fans for her.

Also making her debut at the Met Gala was actress Song Hye Kyo, who was recently awarded Best Actress at the 59th Baeksang Art Awards last week for her role in Netflix's "The Glory."

Hye Kyo wore a pink Fendi blouse and high-rise skirt ensemble designed by Kim Jones which had a corseted bodice and fitted bust as well as intricate embellishments and lace embroidery.

The actress completed the look with a matching pink lip shade and embellished miniature clutch bag, topped by a messy braided hairstyle.

Another Korean star that made their Met Gala debut was Hong Kong-born rapper Jackson Wang in a clear homage to Lagerfeld with his all-black Louis Vuitton attire.

The ensemble consisted of a cropped embellished military jacket, leather gloves, and skinny-fit pants — added on by a heeled dress shoes and tinted sunglasses — and complemented it with a singular bracelet, dainty earrings, and bleached ashy hair to mirror Lagerfeld's iconic white hair.

Several other Asian stars graced the 2023 Met Gala including "Everything Everywhere All At Once" co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, Marvel and "Barbie" actor Simu Liu, "Emily in Paris" actress Ashley Park, models Liu Wen and He Cong, and Christine Chiu from "Bling Empire."

