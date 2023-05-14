Blackpink's Jennie featured in limited-edition Calvin Klein capsule collection

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink member Jennie Kim shares her sense of style in the latest, limited-edition capsule collection for Calvin Klein.

Fresh from her Met Gala 2023 stint, Jennie wears the collection she helped design.

The collection takes cues from Jennie’s casual wardrobe essentials and features a selection of underwear sets, denims, tees, fleece and knits infused with her personal style and creativity. It reimagines these essential silhouettes with a pastel color palette curated by the K-pop star.

“Collaborating with Calvin Klein on this capsule has been an exciting progression in our partnership. This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe. I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you’ll see reflected in the fit, the color palette and the details. My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do,” said Jennie.

Hong Jang Hyun

Jonathan Bottomley, the brand's Global Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Having worked with Jennie on several campaigns, we know firsthand that she is a cultural powerhouse. Her persona, talent and distinctive style have a major global impact. Our partnership stems from an authentic place — Jennie is a long-time fan of the brand — and we wanted to deepen that relationship by bringing her personal perspective to our products. The result is a mix of Jennie’s coveted style and Calvin Klein’s most iconic essentials, which we know will resonate strongly with consumers around the world."

Available in Lilac, Chalk Blue, and Desert, as well as in classic black and white, the minimal silhouettes are classic in lines and relaxed in attitude. Matching bralettes and bottoms, bodysuits and soft rib tanks are designed for versatile comfort. Joggers, tees, dresses and crewneck sweatshirts are soft and easy to move in. A denim shirt and '90s jeans offer a cool and easy look, while a knit top, dress and sculpting denim bralette and skirt set make a fashionable statement.

The campaign, shot by Korean photographer Hong Jang-hyun, shows Jennie in her most comfortable and effortless state, and visualizes her dreamy inner world through surreal images and video. Capturing her unique sensuality and confidence, the campaign allows viewers to step into Jennie’s world and be part of it.

Blackpink's Jennie Kim in Calvin Klein. Hong Jang Hyun

