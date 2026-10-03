'Drag Race Philippines' honors departed queen Misua

MANILA, Philippines — The second episode of "Drag Race Philippines" (DRPH) Season 4 was dedicated to Misua, one of the reality competition show's contestants who passed away in the middle of filming.

The Cagayan de Oro-based Misua, whose real name was Jason Elvie Ty, passed away in her sleep last April 2. She was 27 years old.

"She brought light, artistry, and joy to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed," DRPH said in an onscreen message. "We honor Misua's memory and her beautiful spirit that she generously shared with the world. We pay tribute to her today and for the entire season. Light and love, dearest Misua."

Misua's passing during the filming of the second episode led to the production team halt shoot temporarily to provide support for the cast and crew, partially explaining the relatively delayed release of the fourth season.

The last pieces of footage Misua shot, aside from confessionals, were recording and choreography sessions of the Girl Group maxi challenge.

Episode 2 restarted after the onscreen message with the remaining queens entering the Werk Room with tearful, brief reflections of their departed sister.

Host and main judge Paolo Ballesteros also gave a message on the main stage honoring Misua's memory, expressing condolences to the Ty family, the Haus of Lafeya in Cagayan de Oro, and all of Misua's loved ones.

"Misua, you will always have a place in our hearts. Maraming salamat at paalam, Queen Misua, we love you," said Paolo, earning applause from fellow main judge Jervi "KaladKaren" Wrightson, rotating judge Jon Santos, and guest judge Maki.

During the Girl Group challenge, Eme La' Chikazsx composed of Dixxxy Decoy, Ghulli Gush, Manza, Valeria, and Maureen Biology continued to perform as Misua's verse played — the stage dimming except a center spotlight on Manza as she waved around Misua's yellow dragon from the premiere.

For the second consecutive episode, no queens were eliminated. Katana and Merckz from the other group Hashtag Emi were named the Top 2 and went head-to-head in a lip sync battle of Maki's hit song "Dilaw" in order to win a badge.

Paolo prefaced the battle by noting that yellow was Misua's favorite color, and the emotions was clearly present during Merckz and Katana's lip syncs.

Midway through the lip sync, Katana heard Merckz had trouble breathing and was on the verge of tears so both queens stopped to embrace for a few moments, then continuing to perform taking turns waving around Misua's yellow dragon.

All four judges and the other contestants were tearing up when the battling queens placed the dragon in front of the stage, and the performance ended with Merckz wearing the tinted glasses that Misua donned inside the Werk Room.

Merckz was named the winner of the lip sync battle —making her, Katana, and Manza the only queens with badges so far — and Paolo called on everyone to cheer for Misua and Jiggly Caliente, a former main judge who passed away before filming of the third season.

The episode ended with all the remaining queens including Andy Crocker, Bhorj Gum, Bombalicious Eklaver, and Taylor Sheesh giving messages to Misua, whose rehearsal footage was shown one last time.

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