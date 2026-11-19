Sylvia Sanchez shuts down Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza breakup rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and film producer Sylvia Sanchez appeared to put an end to rumors surrounding the marriage of her son, Quezon City Rep. Arjo Atayde, and his wife, actress Maine Mendoza, after sharing photos of their recent family gathering.

Speculation about the couple's relationship has circulated online, with some netizens claiming that they had already separated. The rumors also linked their alleged marital problems to the controversy surrounding the flood control issue.

However, Sylvia's recent Instagram post showed Arjo and Maine together during a family dinner celebrating the actor's birthday.

In the photos, the couple appeared happy as they sat beside each other, with Maine close to her husband.

“Belated happy birthday, Arjo. I Love you so much, nak! Late post!!!! (birthday dinner Nov.5). Happy afternoon. God bless you all!” Sylvia captioned her post.

Also present at the gathering were Sylvia's husband, Art Atayde; Arjo's siblings, Ria Atayde and Gela Atayde; Ria's daughter and husband Zanjoe Marudo; and Gela's boyfriend, actor Zaijian Jaranilla.

The family photos offered a glimpse of the Ataydes' birthday celebration amid persistent online speculation about Arjo and Maine's marriage.

RELATED: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde still together — source