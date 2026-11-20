Pierce Brosnan welcomes Robert Pattinson as new James Bond

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan (left) passes the mantle of James Bond to British actor Robert Pattinson (right). Brosnan starred in four James Bond films released in the 1990s. Pattinson was chosen on Monday to lead the popular spy movie series.

MANILA, Philippines — Former 007 star Pierce Brosnan thinks Robert Pattinson will be a “magnificent” James Bond.

The former Bond actor congratulated his screen son on landing the coveted role. He and Pattinson played father and son in the 2010 movie “Remember Me.”

“Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent,” Brosnan wrote on Instagram with a photo of Robert as the world’s most famous fictional spy.

The Irish actor, who starred in four Bond films in the 1990s, said that it was a “joy” to witness Pattinson build a “remarkable body of work.”

“Enjoy the ride,” he advised this generation’s James Bond.

Pattinson, who rose to fame via the teen vampire romance series “Twilight,” was named the newest James Bond on Monday.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos revealed he “heavily influenced” the casting of Pattinson as 007, with the shortlist rumored to include Nicholas Hoult and Callum Turner.

RELATED: Bezos says 'heavily involved' in casting Robert Pattinson as James Bond