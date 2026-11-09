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Entertainment

Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Radha take spotlight at Quezon Club

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 9, 2026 | 5:00pm
Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Radha take spotlight at Quezon Club
Among those who will be performing in the Quezon Club are Radha, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, The Sirens and David Ezra, showcasing different musical styles and stage performances.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Solaire Resort Quezon City is expanding its live entertainment offerings through Quezon Club, an intimate performance venue featuring Filipino singers, theater performers and musicians.

The resort recently held the Quezon Club Entertainment Showcase and Media Conference, bringing together members of the press and featured artists for live performances, interviews and discussions about the venue's entertainment lineup.

Among the performers featured were Radha, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, David Ezra, The Sirens and other Quezon Club regulars, showcasing a range of musical styles, from OPM and Broadway to pop, jazz and retro hits.

Radha, who rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the hip-hop group Kulay at 15, serves as Quezon Club's creative director. With more than three decades of experience in music, theater and television, she also competed in the inaugural season of "The Voice of the Philippines."

She performs at the venue every Saturday.

More artists, more genres

Musical theater performers Carla Guevara-Laforteza and David Ezra, meanwhile, take the stage together every Wednesday.

Guevara-Laforteza is known for portraying Kim and Gigi in the London West End production of "Miss Saigon." A multi-awarded actress and singer, she has built a career spanning musical theater, television and recording.

Ezra, a University of the Philippines College of Music-trained musician, has performed in theater productions, films, concerts and international entertainment venues, including Hong Kong Disneyland. His repertoire includes pop, jazz, Broadway, OPM, Disney classics and classical music. He is also the son of singer Dulce.

The venue's roster also includes singer-songwriter Abby Asistio, known for her fusion of traditional Filipino themes and contemporary pop, which she describes as her "Modern Kundiman" style. Her releases include "Beautiful," "HalaUy" and "Grabe Ka Naman Saktan."

Filipino-Dutch singer Aliya Parcs is another featured performer. She began singing at four in the Netherlands before moving to the Philippines at 16. She later performed with bands Tribe of Levi and Prime Council before establishing herself as a solo artist with the single "Stop Think."

For fans of retro music, JMRTN, also known as JMartin Castro, leads The REtroSPECT Band. The singer, composer and producer is recognized for the group's retro-pop performances and original songs, including "Chika Doo" and "Hiling." The band has also received multiple Aliw Awards, including an induction into the awards' Hall of Fame.

Quezon Club also features younger performers through the QC Kids Crew, composed of Chesko Rodriguez, Melody Hodgson, Paji Arceo, Antonio Valdez, Fay Castro and Brianna "Yani" Bunagan.

The group brings together performers with backgrounds in theater, television and music. Their credits include productions such as "RENT," "One More Chance: The Musical," "The Bodyguard: The Musical," "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" and "Liwanag sa Dilim."

Bunagan, the daughter of comedian Michael V., has also released original music under GMA Playlist, including the single "Kung Masasaktan Ka Lang."

The QC Kids Crew performs in "Come Alive!" as part of Quezon Club's Family Sunday Brunch.

Another featured act is The Sirens, a vocal trio composed of Kristille "Kris" Atinen, Sheena Lee Palad and Crystal Baranda Paras.

Atinen was a finalist in GMA-7's singing competition "The Clash," while Palad is a two-time Aliw Award-winning singer and actress. Paras, meanwhile, brings her experience in musical theater and live performances to the group.

Through its regular performances and curated entertainment programming, Quezon Club aims to provide Filipino artists with opportunities to reach audiences while offering guests an intimate setting for live music and performances.

Beyond entertainment, Solaire Resort Quezon City positions the venue as part of its broader hospitality offerings, combining live performances with dining, nightlife and leisure experiences.

RELATED: Solaire Resort North to further boost tourism

 

CARLA GUEVARA-LAFORTEZA

RADHA

SOLAIRE NORTH
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