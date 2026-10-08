Bea Binene talks about â€˜happyâ€™ relationship with Wilbert Ross

Bea Binene talks about ‘happy’ relationship with Wilbert Ross

‘Pee Mak’ marks the first film collaboration between Wilbert and Bea.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Binene has opened up about the current status of her relationship with actor and singer Wilbert Ross.

During her guest appearance on GTV’s “Kalurks!” alongside her “Pee Mak” co-star Candy Pangilinan, Bea was asked about her relationship with Wilbert, with whom she is set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the Thai horror-comedy film.

The hosts, DJ Jhai Ho and Ashley Rivera, teased Bea about her romance with Wilbert shortly after she joined the show.

“Maaamoy ninyo ‘yung Wilbert and Bea rito,” Candy said.

DJ Jhai Ho then asked Bea if Wilbert was already waiting for her to give him a sweet “yes.”

Wilbert previously described his love life as “in the works” during an interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” where he was asked if he was single or taken.

“Siya ‘yung sumagot nu’n, so dapat siya rin ang sasagot nu’n,” Bea said.

Asked directly about the status of her relationship with Wilbert, Bea replied: “Happy, blessed, grateful.”

The actress also talked about how Wilbert has supported her, particularly during her show at Teatrino Promenade in Greenhills, San Juan City.

According to Bea, Wilbert helped coordinate with the band that performed during her show.

“'Yung tumutugtog sa kanya, ‘yung banda niya, kinausap niya, pero freelance naman ‘yung band niya, so tumutugtog din sa iba. So parang sinabi niya na baka sa akin din, at least kilala na niya, ganyan,” she said.

Bea said Wilbert was already contributing ideas during the band's rehearsals.

“So doon sa band rehearsals pa lang, nagpi-pitch in na siya ng ideas, tumutulong na siya talaga,” she said.

On the day of the show, Wilbert's own work did not push through, prompting him to volunteer to help further.

“And then, nu’ng mismong day, hindi natuloy ‘yung raket niya, so sinabi niya, since wala naman siyang ginagawa and it’s something he wants to do also, nag-volunteer siya. Siya na rin magdirek,” she added.

Bea and Wilbert appear in the Philippine adaptation of “Pee Mak,” a popular Thai horror-comedy film that originally starred Mario Maurer and Mai Davika Hoorne released in 2013.

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