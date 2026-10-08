^

Entertainment

Bea Binene talks about ‘happy’ relationship with Wilbert Ross

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 8, 2026 | 11:35am
Bea Binene talks about â€˜happyâ€™ relationship with Wilbert Ross
‘Pee Mak’ marks the first film collaboration between Wilbert and Bea.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Binene has opened up about the current status of her relationship with actor and singer Wilbert Ross.

During her guest appearance on GTV’s “Kalurks!” alongside her “Pee Mak” co-star Candy Pangilinan, Bea was asked about her relationship with Wilbert, with whom she is set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the Thai horror-comedy film.

The hosts, DJ Jhai Ho and Ashley Rivera, teased Bea about her romance with Wilbert shortly after she joined the show.

“Maaamoy ninyo ‘yung Wilbert and Bea rito,” Candy said.

DJ Jhai Ho then asked Bea if Wilbert was already waiting for her to give him a sweet “yes.”

Wilbert previously described his love life as “in the works” during an interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” where he was asked if he was single or taken.

“Siya ‘yung sumagot nu’n, so dapat siya rin ang sasagot nu’n,” Bea said.

Asked directly about the status of her relationship with Wilbert, Bea replied: “Happy, blessed, grateful.”

The actress also talked about how Wilbert has supported her, particularly during her show at Teatrino Promenade in Greenhills, San Juan City.

According to Bea, Wilbert helped coordinate with the band that performed during her show.

“'Yung tumutugtog sa kanya, ‘yung banda niya, kinausap niya, pero freelance naman ‘yung band niya, so tumutugtog din sa iba. So parang sinabi niya na baka sa akin din, at least kilala na niya, ganyan,” she said.

Bea said Wilbert was already contributing ideas during the band's rehearsals.

“So doon sa band rehearsals pa lang, nagpi-pitch in na siya ng ideas, tumutulong na siya talaga,” she said.

On the day of the show, Wilbert's own work did not push through, prompting him to volunteer to help further.

“And then, nu’ng mismong day, hindi natuloy ‘yung raket niya, so sinabi niya, since wala naman siyang ginagawa and it’s something he wants to do also, nag-volunteer siya. Siya na rin magdirek,” she added.

Bea and Wilbert appear in the Philippine adaptation of “Pee Mak,” a popular Thai horror-comedy film that originally starred Mario Maurer and Mai Davika Hoorne released in 2013. 

RELATEDFor Wilbert Ross, Bea Binene is ‘wife material’

BEA BINENE

WILBERT ROSS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Artist&rsquo;s 70-hour portrait catches Michael V&rsquo;s attention

Artist’s 70-hour portrait catches Michael V’s attention

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
A Filipino artist’s 70-hour charcoal portrait of comedian Michael V. has caught the attention of the Kapuso star h...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gaza documentary 'NAZA' to be available online free: Israeli director

Gaza documentary 'NAZA' to be available online free: Israeli director

13 days ago
The film is based on testimony from 24 anonymous Israeli military whistleblowers who accuse the army of widespread killing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robb Guinto confirms breakup with Yasser Marta

Robb Guinto confirms breakup with Yasser Marta

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
The Vivamax star and the actor have called it quits. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maui Taylor: Viva Hot Babes game to collab with Sexbomb

Maui Taylor: Viva Hot Babes game to collab with Sexbomb

By Dolly Anne Carvajal | 12 hours ago
Maui Taylor redefines what being a hot mama is.
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard fears being moved by AI actor

Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard fears being moved by AI actor

13 days ago
Marion Cotillard wondered whether AI actors could eventually become convincing enough to fool audiences.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Shakira, Gerard Pique return to court over children visit arrangements

Shakira, Gerard Pique return to court over children visit arrangements

1 day ago
The pop star and the retired Spanish footballer appeared at a Barcelona court to review visitation arrangements for their...
Entertainment
fbtw
Queer icon &lsquo;Zsazsa Zaturnnah&rsquo; returns to stage in 2027

Queer icon ‘Zsazsa Zaturnnah’ returns to stage in 2027

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Nearly two decades after Carlo Vergara introduced Zsazsa Zaturnnah to Filipino readers, the iconic superheroine is set to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aiko Melendez says &lsquo;yes&rsquo; to Onemig Bondoc&rsquo;s marriage proposal

Aiko Melendez says ‘yes’ to Onemig Bondoc’s marriage proposal

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Aiko Melendez is engaged to former actor Onemig Bondoc after he proposed to her at the grave of her late father, Jimi Me...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marietta Subong&rsquo;s &lsquo;2 Valid IDs&rsquo; hopes to spark change in healthcare system

Marietta Subong’s ‘2 Valid IDs’ hopes to spark change in healthcare system

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Patience is a must when you have to stand in a long queue to get an identification card, according to “2 Valid IDs”...
Entertainment
fbtw
What makes &lsquo;Forgotten Island&rsquo; unforgettable

What makes ‘Forgotten Island’ unforgettable

By Ricardo T. Pamintuan | 1 day ago
I have always appreciated the way music affects a movie, especially when it becomes part of the storytelling.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with