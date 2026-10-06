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Entertainment

Jasmine Curtis-Smith, 'Sinners' star Yao headline Asian-led rom-com

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 11:24am
Jasmine Curtis-Smith, 'Sinners' star Yao headline Asian-led rom-com
Composite photo of Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Yao
STAR / file, Getty Images via AFP / Dia Dipasupil

MANILA, Philippines — Jasmine Curtis-Smith will head an upcoming independent romantic-comedy with mostly Asian actors.

"We Could Be in Love" follows Jasmine as a working-class Filipino-American, coincidentally named Jasmine, who falls for Ambrose, the heir a Chinese-Filipino dynasty.

Jasmine and Ambrose's relationship sparks challenges in class divides and deep-seated prejudices.

Ambrose will be portrayed by United States-based Malaysian actor Thomas Pang, more popularly known as "Sinners" star Yao, who is part-Filipino through his mother.

Lou Diamond Phillips, another part-Filipino actor, is also in the cast.

Jamie Chung, "Cobra Kai" actress Tamlyn Tomita, and drag artist Airline Inthyrath or Jujubee are also part of the cast. 

Related: Planned Rene Baterbonia biopic: Mom Rovelyn wants Dimples Romana to play her

"Ang Nawawala" director Marie Jamora will helm the project on a script by Terence Chen. Filming on location will begin next month in Manila and New York.

Jamora recalled in a statement that she grew up watching Hollywood rom-coms with her mother, and now she has the opportunity to direct "an Asian-led romantic comedy outside the traditional American studio system."

"It's so exciting to lean into the cultural nuance, authenticity and heart that global audiences are craving," the director added. "Jasmine and Yao bring a special combination of warmth, depth, and chemistry to their characters. I cannot wait to share our film with the world."

Chen further described the movie as "a classic, swoon-worthy romance that doesn't shy away from the real cultural and economic friction points within our communities."

RELATED: 'Drag Race Philippines' honors departed queen Misua

JAMIE CHUNG

JASMINE CURTIS SMITH

JASMINE CURTIS-SMITH

LOU DIAMOND PHILLIPS

MARIE JAMORA
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