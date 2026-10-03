Planned Rene Baterbonia biopic: Mom Rovelyn wants Dimples Romana to play her

MANILA, Philippines — More details have been revealed about the planned biopic of Rene Baterbonia, the young basketball player who tragically passed away last June.

Rene and another player Divine Adili drowned during a training activity at a Dipaculao, Aurora beach resort conducted by the Ateneo de Manila University where both individuals were student-athletes.

Investigations ruled both deaths as an accident however Rene's mother Rovelyn continues to wait for full answers as to why such a tragedy befell her son.

The issue garnered national attention, even sparking interest from BB Gandanghari to make a movie about Rene's life.

Rovelyn appeared on the October 2, 2026 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" where the host asked about the planned biopic, which Rovelyn said was about to enter production.

BB had already spoken with Rovelyn about the project, particularly about Rene and what parts of his life would make it into the script.

Rovelyn also confirmed that BB's brother Sen. Robin Padilla was also involved as he had brought up the idea of a movie when he visited Rene's wake in Quezon City.

"Sinabi niya sa akin, 'Nanay, paano kaya kung gawan natin ng pelikula yung anak mo, papayag ka ba?'" Rovelyn recalled. "Sabi ko, 'Opo naman, ano naman masama kung kunan mo ng pelikula?'"

It was after that conversation days later that she met BB, who is in Mindanao at the moment according to Rovelyn starting on the planned production.

Boy then asked how would Rovelyn want Rene to be remembered by Filipinos should the movie indeed get made.

"Gusto kong makilala siya lalong-lalo na sa kabataan ngayon na tularan yung anak ko sa nakikita nila ngayon, para yung ibang bata din makita nila kung anong kabutihan binibigay sa'kin ng aking anak," she answered.

Casting hasn't been a topic yet between BB and Rovelyn, the latter admitting not being familiar with many artists though if given the chance she'd like Dimples Romana to portray her.

Earlier in the episode Rovelyn denied that was she trying to profit from Rene's death as she never asked for money from anyone. She pointed out that it was actually Rene's idea to sell his memorabilia as many would approach him asking for his jerseys.

Rovelyn also flatly denied asking for a P25,000 talent fee, or any amount for that matter, to speak in school forums.

She did confirm though there was now a P30 entrance fee to a mini-museum for Rene in their hometown of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur as funds are needed for the establishment's maintenance. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

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