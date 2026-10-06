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Entertainment

Michael Sager joins ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ hosting team

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 11:14am
Michael Sager joins â€˜Pinoy Big Brotherâ€™ hosting team
Actor Michael Sager
Michael Sager via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Sparkle artist Michael Sager is joining the hosting team of the upcoming season of ABS-CBN’s reality show “Pinoy Big Brother,” dubbed “Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0.”

The announcement was made by “Pinoy Big Brother” on social media on Monday, October 5.

Michael also took to social media to share his excitement over his new assignment.

“Hello Philippines, Hello world, we are so back! Grateful to be given a new task by kuya… this time as his host,” he wrote on Facebook.

Michael will join “Pinoy Big Brother” hosts Bianca Gonzalez-Intal, Robi Domingo, Gabbi Garcia, Melai Cantiveros, Enchong Dee and Alexa Ilacad.

Last week, “PBB” announced that “Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0” will premiere later this month and will feature regular housemates.

In July, ABS-CBN TV production head Laurenti Dyogi confirmed that a new “Bahay ni Kuya” would open for another collaborative edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” with GMA-7.

The new house comes after the original “Pinoy Big Brother” house, which had been used for 21 years since the reality show debuted, closed down.

The first “PBB Celebrity Collab Edition” in 2025 marked the historic partnership between ABS-CBN and GMA Network, with Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca emerging as the Big Winner duo.

In 2026, Kapamilya star Lella Ford and Kapuso celebrity Caprice Cayetano were named the Big Winners of “PBB Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0.”

The collaborative editions brought together artists from ABS-CBN’s Star Magic and GMA’s Sparkle inside the “Bahay ni Kuya.”

RELATED: Michael Sager sees his own story in 'Born to Shine'

MICHAEL SAGER

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER
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