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'You never deserved Jen’s love': Jennylyn Mercado’s manager hits back at Patrick Garcia

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 4:07pm
'You never deserved Jenâ€™s love': Jennylyn Mercadoâ€™s manager hits back at Patrick Garcia
In this photo uploaded on Facebook on June 13, 2026 shows Jennylyn Mercado.
Jennylyn Mercado via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Jennylyn Mercado’s longtime manager Becky Aguila spoke as “second mom” as she called out Patrick Garcia’s revelations about his relationship with the actress that ended almost two decades ago. 

Aguila posted on Wednesday her agency’s statement on Facebook. 

Aguila said she was surprised by Patrick’s interview with Ogie Diaz, where the former child actor said he spoke up about the issues that surrounded his breakup with his then-girlfriend after his daughter, Michelle, got bashed online. Michelle is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry by undergoing a K-pop-inspired training. 

“I am posting this, not as Jen's manager, but as her second mom. Why did you have to resort to an interview? Kahit wala na si Tita Lydia, andito pa naman ako,” Aguila said. 

Lydia is Jennylyn’s adoptive mother, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 70. 

As a talent manager, Aguila is aware of public perception; thus, she was cautious about ruining a celebrity or personality’s image or reputation. Patrick’s interview, however, made her speak up for her longtime talent. 

Aguila immediately called out Patrick’s move in protecting his own daughter with non-showbiz partner Nikka at the expense of Jennylyn and Alex Jazz, his son with the actress. She claimed that Patrick had shortcomings during his short-lived relationship with the actress in 2007, leading to their eventual separation and ensuing paternity issue of Jennylyn’s son in 2008. 

“Nakalimutan mo yata that she is the mother of your child. Me concerns ka pala sana nag-reach out ka na lang sa akin at maayos natin nailatag to with Jen and Dennis at madali naman sila kausap." 

“There are a lot of things you did to hurt her, and never niya kwinento 'yun sa iba bilang respeto sa iyo at tatay ka ng anak ninyo at para sa pamilya mo rin na nananahimik na. Pero lahat 'yun naalala ko,” Aguila said. 

She claimed that Patrick’s truth missed a lot of details, stressing that his deceased mother, Bing, is already at peace. With his tell-all interview, the paternity issue is again revived, telling that the current issue is "all on you.” 

Aguila ended her post with a scathing remark. 

“I hope nakatulong nga ito sa daughter mo. And hopefully, you are satisfied with all the things you’ve done. All I can say is that you never deserved Jen's love in the first place. And you will never earn my respect,” Aguila said. 

 

RELATED: Dennis Trillo says no to bashing; Jennylyn Mercado mum after Patrick Garcia interview

BECKY AGUILA

JENNYLYN MERCADO

PATRICK GARCIA
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