Dennis Trillo says no to bashing; Jennylyn Mercado mum after Patrick Garcia interview

Power couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado (left) chooses to move on from Patrick Garcia's (right) explosive interview regarding his highly publicized breakup with Jennylyn in 2008.

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Trillo stressed that he is anti-bashing but backed his wife Jennylyn Mercado after the latter was the subject of Patrick Garcia’s explosive interview regarding his and Jennylyn’s breakup 18 years ago.

Patrick sat down with online host and talent manager Ogie Diaz for the latter’s YouTube channel to air his side of the story regarding his highly publicized breakup, which included a paternity issue, with his then-girlfriend Jennylyn.

The former child actor said he was compelled to open up after his daughter received bashing for his past with the actress, which included the controversial paternity issue on Jennylyn’s son, Alex Jazz, with Patrick.

Patrick and Jennylyn dated in 2007, and the actress gave birth to their son Alex Jazz a year later in August 2008.

Around noon of September 30, Dennis posted on his Facebook and Instagram Stories a brief note that many interpreted as his reaction to Patrick’s interview.

“Hindi ako pabor sa bashing, pero salamat at naalala mo si Jazz dahil sa pag-bash sa anak mo. O spread love not hate,” read Dennis’ message on his social media posts.

Jennylyn agency, Aguila Entertainment, issued a statement.

The agency said that Jennylyn is opting not to air her side of the story out of respect for their respective families.

“Jennylyn asks the public to stop the hate and refrain from bashing Patrick’s family, especially his daughter Michelle. Rest assured that Jennylyn and her son, Jazz, are living a good and happy life with her husband, Dennis, daughter Dylan, and stepson Calix,” the statement said.

Jennylyn is happily married to Dennis, with whom she has a daughter Dylan. She and Dennis co-parent their kids Alex Jazz and Calix from their previous partners. Calix is Dennis’ son with beauty queen Carlene Aguilar.

Patrick is married to Nikka Garcia, with whom he has four children, including Michelle, who is pursuing her K-pop dreams.

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