Emilio Daez, River Joseph volleyball show earns International Emmy nomination

MANILA, Philippines — Sport rom-com series "Love At First Spike" headlined by Emilio Daez is a nominee at this year's International Emmy Awards.

The awards, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recognize excellence in television programs produced outside the United States.

The Ivan Andrew Payawal-helmed digital show was nominated in the Kids: Live Action category, given the series is centered around a high school volleyball team.

It follows Daez's Uno Santillan, the school's basketball team captain who joins the volleyball team to retain his scholarship amid apprehension knowing he'll be surrounded by queer company.

Also starring in the digital series that aired last year are Reign Parani, Sean Tristan, River Joseph, Andi Abaya, Sky Quizon, Lance Reblando, Nick Deocampo, Gio Alvarez, Alwyn Uytingco, Luis Alandy and Meryll Soriano.

"Love At First Spike" will be up against Chile's "31 Minutos: Calurosa Navidad," the Netherlands' "De Achterblijvers (Those Left Behind)" and the United Kingdom's "Dexter Procter the Ten-Year-Old Doctor."

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Notable nominees in other categories include Park Eun-bin's "Hyper Knife" in TV Movie/Mini-series, Rowan Atkinson's "Man vs. Baby" in Comedy, "A Thousand Blows" in Drama, "You and Everything Else" star Park Ji-hyun in Best Performance by an Actress, and "My Melody & Kuromi" in Kids: Animation.

"The International Emmy Awards are as competitive as ever, with an outstanding range of entries from around the world vying for a coveted Nomination," said International Academy chief Bruce L. Paisner. "We look forward to bringing the global television community together to celebrate these exceptional programs and performances."

Nominees will gather in New York at the International Emmy World Television Festival for a welcome cocktail as well as panels and presentations from November 20 to 22 ahead of the 54th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 23.

The Philippines has a history in the International Emmys. A decade ago, the soap opera "Bridges of Love" starring Jericho Rosales, Paulo Avelino and Maja Salvador was nominated for Best Telenovela while Jodi Sta. Maria was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Pangako Sa 'Yo."

In 2022, "On the Job" was nominated at the ceremony for Best TV Movie or Miniseries, leading to director Erik Matti later serving as a juror. Past Filipino jurors include Dimples Romana and Nessa Valdellon.

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