Patrick Garciaâ€™s daughter Michelle flies to Singapore to chase K-pop dream

Patrick Garcia’s daughter Michelle flies to Singapore to chase K-pop dream

MANILA, Philippines — At just 13 years old, Michelle Garcia is already taking serious steps toward her dream of pursuing a career in K-pop.

Michelle, daughter of actor Patrick Garcia and former actress Nikka Martinez, is currently part of SM Universe Singapore’s K-pop Professional Training Programme, a program launched by South Korean entertainment giant SM Entertainment in 2025.

Rather than simply dreaming of becoming a K-pop performer, Michelle is immersing herself in professional training, making the trip from the Philippines to Singapore every week to hone her singing and dancing skills.

"Hi, I'm Michelle Garcia. I'm from the Philippines, and I’m 13 years old. Every Friday, I hop on a plane for four hours from the Philippines to Singapore," she said in an Instagram post by SM Singapore.

For Michelle, the demanding routine has been worth it because of the experience and knowledge she gains from the program.

“I think it's pretty worth it to join this program because you learn a lot. You meet new people, you meet new coaches, and that teaches you a lot. Especially coaches from Korea help you learn their techniques [which] they have learned throughout the years, and it's good to apply it in your singing and your dancing,” she said.

SM Entertainment is behind some of South Korea’s biggest K-pop acts, including EXO, Red Velvet, Super Junior, NCT, and Girls' Generation.

Michelle’s weekly trips to Singapore have also given her the opportunity to experience a different environment while pursuing her passion.

Looking back on her 10 consecutive weekends in Singapore, Michelle expressed her gratitude for the experience in an emotional social media post.

"Singapore 10/10 ….check! ???? Getting emo as I write this…. what a journey it has been!!?? 10 consecutive weekends in such a beautiful, clean, safe country! I have only the best things to say!???? Singapore, thank you…. precious memories have been made… but there will be more to come! The next time we go, we will be complete ???? In the meantime…. extremely excited for what’s next!????,” she wrote on Instagram.

Beyond the technical skills she is developing, Michelle also sees the program as an opportunity for personal growth.

For aspiring performers who may be hesitant to pursue their dreams, she has one straightforward piece of advice: take the risk.

“Just do it. Just take a risk, you know? You never know what you might find out about yourself, about your attitude, about your skills. You never know what might come out and this is all for your growth, and this is all for you. I guess I would say just do it for you," Michelle said.

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