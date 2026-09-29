Rere Madrid gives birth to first child with Gilas player Kai Sotto

Celebrity couple Kai Sotto and Rere Madrid welcomes their first born as seen on their Instagram Stories on September 29, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Rere Madrid and basketball player Kai Sotto have welcomed their firstborn.

The celebrity couple posted their life update on their respective Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The actress, who is the younger sister of actor Ruru Madrid, posted her photo lying on a hospital bed. The Japan B. League player, meanwhile, is seen cradling his newborn baby.

Rere and Kai announced they were expecting last June after their surprise weddding reveal in May.

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