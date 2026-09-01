Meet new â€˜Campus Cutiesâ€™ hoping to make it in showbiz

Meet new ‘Campus Cuties’ hoping to make it in showbiz

The 19 young aspiring talents of Campus Cutie whose journey into the showbiz industry has just begun.

MANILA, Philippines — There are avenues to discover promising talents and to get discovered as showbiz newbies.

Some take the audition process route, while others attend skills workshops. Some join talent searches and beauty pageants, while others participate in personality-talent competitions.

Many also use social media and create content to enter the competitive and glamorous world of entertainment.

GMA and Sparkle recently held the grand finale for the second season of its Campus Cutie, a talent search that featured standout students from different schools.

It’s a platform for them to commence and chase their showbiz aspirations and continues the tradition of discovering talents.

Nineteen students, 10 female and 9 male, made it to the finale and showcased their potential and personality. They were Abi Arnold of Angeles University Foundation; Euanne Preglo, DMMA College of Southern Philippines; Frances Lacap, Enderun Colleges; Geanne Castro, Angeles University Foundation; Holly Gaisano See, Brent International School; Julia Fresado of University of the Philippines Open University; Mary Francine Pamintuan, De La Salle University; Mhai Arekat, Frames of Mind School; Ysa Prats, Mapua Malayan Colleges Laguna; and Zyl Baker, College of St. Catherine.

Also in the lineup were Enzo Torrano, Mapua University; Ethan Banares, University of St. La Salle; Madoxx Miguel, St. Clare College; Lucas Bulaong, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde; Mateo Artadi, German European School Manila; Rayu Gravador, Far Eastern University; Rion Cheng, Bicol Merchant Marine College, Inc.; Ronnie Pasamba, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde; and Thirdy Dangca of San Beda College.

The “rewind” segment video said that over a thousand aspiring young talents participated in the auditions. They showcased their “cuteness, quirkiness and personality,” which ranged from “charming and nerdy to jack of all trades.”

The 19 aspirants had a glimpse of showbiz work by attending workshops, doing pictorials and attending rehearsals. All these were done for the final show in which the Ultimate Campus Cuties, male and female, were named and awarded by a five-year Sparkle management contract.

Rayu Gravador of Far Eastern University and Frances Lacap of Enderun Colleges are the winners of Campus Cutie’s second season.

Emerging winners were Rayu of Far Eastern University and Frances of Enderun Colleges, while Ronnie of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and Abi of Angeles University Foundation were named first runners-up. Second runners-up were Enzo of Mapua University and Ysa of Mapua Malayan Colleges.

Rion, Mhai, Madoxx and Geanne joined the Campus Cutie winners and runners-up in the Top 10.

During the finale show, special awards were also given away.

The Social Media Favorites first-place recognition was given to Rayu and Frances, while the second place went to Mateo and Euanne. The TikTok Live Viewers’ Choice was also awarded to Rayu. Ethan and Mary Francine received the GMA Playlist Awards. Frances and Ethan were the recipients of the Studio Who Stars award.

Rayu and Frances had the chance to share their thoughts on their aspirations during the question-and-answer segment.

“To become an artist for GMA,” said she about the biggest dream Frances wanted to achieve in the next five years. “Not only because this has always been my dream when I was a kid, but I know this is what I want… My mentors have made me realize that I actually love doing this, and I wanna prove that in the next five years and in this year.”

As for the skills to develop, Rayu had this to share: “Actually, with all the activities that I’ve gone through for this, such as workshops and rehearsals, I also want to develop my skills in acting. It has been my dream to act, and it has been my dream to be an actor in GMA, and ever since bata pa lang ako, pinapangarap ko na yun (since I was young, I’ve been dreaming of it). If ever there’s a skill I want to develop, it’s going to be acting kasi gusto kong ilabas kung ano ang kaya ko, ano ba pang meron ako at ano pa ang mga tinatago ko dito (I want to tap and showcase my abilities that I have and I can offer).”

The winners and their fellow Campus Cuties have begun their journey into the entertainment world. It’s just a matter of time to know who among them will be the next Sparkle sweethearts or love teams and dependable young actors. They may form a new Sparkle barkada, Sparkada, that will appear in future GMA shows, like a youth-oriented program, to display their acting mettle and discover the genre that fits their skills.

The search has reached its finale, but the work to pursue a showbiz career for the Campus Cuties has just begun.