Accountability urged as Cebu illicit cigarette case reaches Malaysian Parliament

MANILA, Philippines — An advocacy group has called for swift prosecution and accountability over an alleged transnational illicit cigarette operation uncovered in Cebu after the case reached the Malaysian Parliament.

Progreso Para sa Bayan said Philippine authorities should act decisively as another government has begun scrutinizing the case and strengthening its own safeguards.

The group's convenor, Marc Gamboa, said it was an embarrassment that a major illegal operation discovered on Philippine soil is now being formally discussed abroad while the case remains unresolved more than seven months after the April raid.

“Malaysia’s Parliament is already asking what happened, who was involved and how such an operation became possible. Meanwhile, here in the Philippines, the public is still waiting to see this case reach a clear conclusion,” Gamboa said.

“The longer this drags on without clear accountability, the greater the concern that such a serious case could eventually be swept under the rug. Authorities need to show that this will not happen,” he added.

During a November 24 session of the Malaysian Parliament’s Special Chamber, Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saifulruddin bin Wan Jan raised the April 10 raid on a cigarette manufacturing facility in Lapu-Lapu City operated by Baisisen Global Corporation.

Authorities reportedly recovered millions of cigarettes, production equipment and 10.64 million counterfeit Malaysian excise tax stamps, enough for approximately 212.8 million cigarette sticks, or about 10.64 million packs based on 20 sticks per pack.

The potential unpaid excise duties were estimated at RM89 million, equivalent to roughly P1.4 billion, and could reach about RM100 million, or approximately P1.5 billion, including import duties.

The Philippine National Intelligence Coordinating Agency earlier described the operation as part of a cross-border illicit cigarette network targeting Malaysia and cited indications of possible collusion involving corruption among regulatory and enforcement elements. The parliamentary discussion also identified Gillion Tobacco Sdn. Bhd. and Long One Trading Sdn. Bhd. as Malaysian entities allegedly linked to the operation.

Malaysia’s response has since gone beyond investigation.

Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong told Parliament that the Royal Malaysian Customs Department independently verified the seized tax stamps as counterfeit. Customs has also assigned a team to profile and closely monitor transactions involving Gillion and Long One.

Liew also announced that Malaysia will replace physical cigarette tax stamps with a digital marking and track-and-trace system beginning January 1, 2027, allowing authorities to digitally record information from code generation through distribution and link it with import permit data.

Malaysian authorities said Gillion’s cigarette import license expired in December 2024. Malaysia has also reduced the number of licensed cigarette importers from 24 in 2024 to 16 in 2025 and nine in 2026 as part of tighter controls.

Gamboa said the contrast should concern Philippine regulators.

“Malaysia is already discussing this in Parliament, monitoring companies allegedly linked to the operation and strengthening its tax-control system. We should be showing the same urgency, especially because the factory itself was operating here,” he said.

“The question is not only who manufactured the illicit cigarettes. We also need to know how an operation capable of producing for an alleged international illicit trade network was able to operate in the Philippines and whether our regulatory and enforcement systems failed to detect or stop it sooner,” Gamboa added.

He said allegations of regulatory failure, negligence or possible corruption should be investigated thoroughly, with cases filed against those for whom sufficient evidence exists.

“This has become an international issue involving the credibility of Philippine regulation and enforcement,” Gamboa said.

“The proper response is straightforward: conclude the investigation, identify everyone responsible, file the appropriate cases and prosecute them. If the evidence supports conviction, then secure convictions. We cannot allow another country to show greater urgency over an illicit operation uncovered inside our own borders.” (Contributed story)