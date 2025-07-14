^

Entertainment

Giselle Sanchez regrets playing Cory Aquino in 'Maid in Malacanang'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 10:50am
Giselle Sanchez regrets playing Cory Aquino in 'Maid in Malacanang'
Giselle Sanchez as Cory Aquino in a scene in “Maid in Malacañang.”
Viva Films

MANILA, Philippines — Giselle Sanchez revealed that she regrets playing the role of the late former President Cory Aquino in the controversial Darry Yap movie "Maid in Malacañang." 

Giselle said she could have thought better before accepting the role. The actress was a guest at the One News' show "Long Conversation: The Men's Room." 

“If there’s only going to be one regret in your life, that would be my regret, to have chosen that role,” she said in Filipino and English. 

“I should have thought about it better. They say, ‘You’re from UP (University of the Philippines); what did you do that for?’” she added. 

Giselle admitted that she still has responsibilities as an artist. 

“I didn’t think it through. I should have considered, I’m from UP. I should have thought about my country before I accepted that role because at the time, I only thought about being an artist, so I would perform many roles," she said. 

"But there are implications. You still have responsibilities as an artist that I should have prioritized,” she added. 

Giselle also said that she opposed the scene where her character played mahjong with Carmelite nuns. 

She shared the scene was only a teaser and not part of the movie. 

“It was true, they were not nuns in the movie, but the teaser is more popular than the film,” she said.  

“I’m a devout Catholic. It was truly a heavy feeling for me at the time. But then again, it has been done,” she added.

Darryl, meanwhile, reacted to Giselle's statement on his Facebook account. 

"Naiintindihan ko po ang sentimyento niya. Sa totoo lang, naging regret din siya ng production; kasi lahat ng kasama sa pelikula, artista man o nasa likod ng camera ay may taglay na kahandaan sa opinyon ng publiko — paninira man o papuri. Si Giselle ang talagang nabasag at naapektuhan. Siya ang inalala ng team," he said.

"Ang hindi ko lang gets ay 'yung 'Taga-UP ka pa naman, bakit tinanggap mo 'yan.' Bakit? Iba ba ang hangin sa UP? 'Yung pagin-inhale mo ay pwede kang maging maingay at makasakit sa mga opinyon mo pero 'pag nakarinig ka ng makakasakit sa iyo ay hahagulgol ka? 'Yan ang di ko gets," he added.  

RELATEDPhilippines' Giselle Sanchez crowned 2020 Noble Queen of the Universe International

DARRYL YAP

GISELLE SANCHEZ

MAID IN MALACAÃ±ANG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BB Gandanghari graduates summa cum laude with second degree

BB Gandanghari graduates summa cum laude with second degree

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
BB Gandanghari marks another milestone as she graduated summa cum laude from her second degree in Los Angeles, Californi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bianca Umali opens up on spiritual journey, quiet love with Ruru Madrid

Bianca Umali opens up on spiritual journey, quiet love with Ruru Madrid

By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
A true morena beauty, she is a woman shaped by loss, grounded in faith and driven by a profound sense of purpose.
Entertainment
fbtw
Dulce fulfills &lsquo;dream&rsquo; concert

Dulce fulfills ‘dream’ concert

By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
The birthday concert of Asia’s Timeless Diva Dulce was staged with musical director Homer Flores on the grand piano...
Entertainment
fbtw
MarNella no more? Marlo Mortel no longer in &lsquo;I Love You Since 1892&rsquo; adaptation

MarNella no more? Marlo Mortel no longer in ‘I Love You Since 1892’ adaptation

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Fans of the popular online historical fiction novel “I Love You Since 1892” lament the thought that Marlo Mortel...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mika Salamanca donates P1 million 'Pinoy Big Brother' prize to orphanage

Mika Salamanca donates P1 million 'Pinoy Big Brother' prize to orphanage

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Mika Salamanca is earning the reputation as the “big winner with a big heart” after donating her entire P1-million...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis sizzles at Park Seo Joon Manila fan meet

Anne Curtis sizzles at Park Seo Joon Manila fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Anne Curtis was among the stars spotted at Saturday’s fan meet of Korean superstar Park Seo Joon. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo, Dingdong make &lsquo;Only We Know&rsquo; romantic

Charo, Dingdong make ‘Only We Know’ romantic

By Leah Salterio | 1 day ago
In “Only We Know,” Charo essays Betty, a retired teacher who forms an unlikely bond with a widowed engineer, Ryan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gutierrez hopes to pass on the martial arts discipline to his sons

Richard Gutierrez hopes to pass on the martial arts discipline to his sons

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
With “Incognito” winding down this week, one of the clear highlights from its entire run is how the show brought...
Entertainment
fbtw
For Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks Jr., true love comes when you least expect it

For Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks Jr., true love comes when you least expect it

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
True love sometimes comes when you least expect it.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with