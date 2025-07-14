Giselle Sanchez regrets playing Cory Aquino in 'Maid in Malacanang'

Giselle Sanchez as Cory Aquino in a scene in “Maid in Malacañang.”

MANILA, Philippines — Giselle Sanchez revealed that she regrets playing the role of the late former President Cory Aquino in the controversial Darry Yap movie "Maid in Malacañang."

Giselle said she could have thought better before accepting the role. The actress was a guest at the One News' show "Long Conversation: The Men's Room."

“If there’s only going to be one regret in your life, that would be my regret, to have chosen that role,” she said in Filipino and English.

“I should have thought about it better. They say, ‘You’re from UP (University of the Philippines); what did you do that for?’” she added.

Giselle admitted that she still has responsibilities as an artist.

“I didn’t think it through. I should have considered, I’m from UP. I should have thought about my country before I accepted that role because at the time, I only thought about being an artist, so I would perform many roles," she said.

"But there are implications. You still have responsibilities as an artist that I should have prioritized,” she added.

Giselle also said that she opposed the scene where her character played mahjong with Carmelite nuns.

She shared the scene was only a teaser and not part of the movie.

“It was true, they were not nuns in the movie, but the teaser is more popular than the film,” she said.

“I’m a devout Catholic. It was truly a heavy feeling for me at the time. But then again, it has been done,” she added.

Darryl, meanwhile, reacted to Giselle's statement on his Facebook account.

"Naiintindihan ko po ang sentimyento niya. Sa totoo lang, naging regret din siya ng production; kasi lahat ng kasama sa pelikula, artista man o nasa likod ng camera ay may taglay na kahandaan sa opinyon ng publiko — paninira man o papuri. Si Giselle ang talagang nabasag at naapektuhan. Siya ang inalala ng team," he said.

"Ang hindi ko lang gets ay 'yung 'Taga-UP ka pa naman, bakit tinanggap mo 'yan.' Bakit? Iba ba ang hangin sa UP? 'Yung pagin-inhale mo ay pwede kang maging maingay at makasakit sa mga opinyon mo pero 'pag nakarinig ka ng makakasakit sa iyo ay hahagulgol ka? 'Yan ang di ko gets," he added.

