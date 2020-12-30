KOREAN WAVE
Philippines' Giselle Sanchez crowned 2020 Noble Queen of the Universe International
Giselle Sanchez representing the Philippines is 2020 Noble Queen of the Universe.
Philippines' Giselle Sanchez crowned 2020 Noble Queen of the Universe International
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 30, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Giselle Sanchez won the Noble Queen of the Universe International. 

In her Instagram account, Giselle posted a photo of her wearing the title's crown. 

"I did it! I was able to bring home the crown as Noble Queen of the Universe International," Giselle wrote. 

Miss USA Southern California Maegan Camaisa won the Noble Queen Universe while Miss India Aditi Ahuja won the Noble Queen Globe, Miss USA West Coast Janine Streetman won the Noble Queen Tourism and Miss USA Mainland Rhonda Renee Swan won the Noble Queen Earth.

"I would like to congratulate my fellow International delegates who won the major titles like me," she said.  

The beauty pageant was joined by 16 family-oriented women all over the world. Giselle said she's glad to brought a crown for the Philippines. 

"Sixteen family-oriented women with advocacies all over the world fought for the five crowns and I am so blessed to have brought home one for the Philippines," she said.

"This is my final takeaway for 2020 and I thank God and the entire Philippines who supported me in my journey," she added. 

Giselle, who also won the queen of social media and the noble ambassadress of humanity, thanked Filipinos for their support. 

"I also would like to thank everyone who supported me in social media as I am also the winner of the Noble Queen of social media and noble ambassadress of humanity," she said.

"My deepest thanks to my chiropractor @docrob74 Rob Walcher and his wife, Noble Queen of the Universe @patriciajavier1 who sponsored me to enter the pageant as I was hesitant and half -hearted to join," she added. 

Giselle said that she was convinced by Patricia Javier after she learned that she could use the pageant as a platform to get more donors for her advocay to help homeless families.

"I was finally convinced when Patricia told me that I can use the Noble Queen Pageant as a platform to get more donors so I can help more homeless families which is my advocacy. And now, in a few days I will be blessing a newly constructed home for a homeless family courtesy of the Noble Queen franchise," the beauty queen said.

"I am so blessed that I have found this sisterhood who has fully supported my advocacy to help the homeless and provide food, shelter and sustainable livelihood for them," she added.

Philstar
