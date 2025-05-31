^

Entertainment

GMA-7 executive joins International Emmys 2025 jury

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 2:21pm
GMA-7 executive joins International Emmys 2025 jury
GMA Public Affairs Senior Vice President Nessa Valdellon
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 senior executive Nessa Valdellon will serve as a juror in the upcoming International Emmy Awards this year.

The awards, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recognize excellence in television programs produced outside the United States.

In 2016, the soap opera "Bridges of Love," starring Jericho Rosales, Paulo Avelino and Maja Salvador, was nominated for Best Telenovela, while Jodi Sta. Maria was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the show "Pangako Sa 'Yo."

Valdellon is GMA Public Affairs' Senior Vice President and has worked for over 20 years at the network.

She is also the Executive President of GMA Pictures, the production company behind the most recent Metro Manila Film Festival Best Picture winners "Firefly" and "Green Bones."

Related: 'Superman' cast, director James Gunn visiting Manila for promo tour

This is not the first time Valdellon is sitting as a juror, having been a grand jury member for the New York Festivals for six consecutive years and has been a juror for the Asian Academy Creative Awards since 2018.

Last year's International Emmy Awards saw award-winning director Erik Matti serve as a juror, two years after his "On the Job" was nominated at the ceremony for Best TV Movie or Miniseries.

Actress Dimples Romana was a juror in 2020 and 2022.

The 2020 edition saw Romana joined by three other GMA Network executives Marissa L. Flores, Jose Mari R. Abacan, and Roxanne J. Barcelona, while broadcast journalist Jessica Soho and television creatives Dominic Zapata and John Roque served as First Round Jurors.

RELATED: Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos

INTERNATIONAL EMMY

INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARD

INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS

INTERNATIONAL EMMYS

NESSA VALDELLON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken&rsquo;: Angelu de Leon, &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; stars saddened by Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death

'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken’: Angelu de Leon, ‘TGIS’ stars saddened by Red Sternberg’s death

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
The sudden demise of Red Sternberg last Tuesday has devasted his fellow “TGIS” stars as they posted broken heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50
play

'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"TGIS" actor Red Sternberg is dead. He was 50. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Rica Peralejo mourns ex &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; co-star Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death, reveals secret &lsquo;MU&rsquo;&nbsp;
play
Exclusive

Rica Peralejo mourns ex ‘TGIS’ co-star Red Sternberg’s death, reveals secret ‘MU’ 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
In an exclusive interview last 2020, Rica revealed to Philstar.com that she and Red secretly had a “mutual understanding”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood movie &lsquo;The Last Resort&rsquo; wraps filming in the Philippines, set for 2026 release

Hollywood movie ‘The Last Resort’ wraps filming in the Philippines, set for 2026 release

By MJ Marfori | 16 hours ago
“It’s raining in Manila, watermelon, watermelon!”
Entertainment
fbtw
Sue Ramirez, JM De Guzman make emotions real in new film

Sue Ramirez, JM De Guzman make emotions real in new film

By Leah C. Salterio | 16 hours ago
In 2024, young director Fifth Solomon megged a romantic-comedy flick, “My Sassy Girl,” loosely inspired by the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taylor Swift fulfills 'greatest dream' after buying back rights to old music

Taylor Swift fulfills 'greatest dream' after buying back rights to old music

7 hours ago
Pop sensation Taylor Swift, who was locked in a feud with record executives since 2019 over ownership of her music, has bought...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pretty Little Baby goes viral after 63 years

Pretty Little Baby goes viral after 63 years

By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Cuteness has no limitations. What was cute in 1962 will still be cute 63 years later.
Entertainment
fbtw
RJ shares stage with rising artists on 80th birthday

RJ shares stage with rising artists on 80th birthday

16 hours ago
The country’s rock n’ roll pioneer and icon, Ramon “RJ” Jacinto, is turning 80 on June 3.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jeremy Renner says 2023 near-death experience is 'most exhilarating peace'

Jeremy Renner says 2023 near-death experience is 'most exhilarating peace'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Marvel star Jeremy Renner said that after his brief brush with death in 2023, he admitted that he did not want to come b...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with