GMA-7 executive joins International Emmys 2025 jury

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 senior executive Nessa Valdellon will serve as a juror in the upcoming International Emmy Awards this year.

The awards, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recognize excellence in television programs produced outside the United States.

In 2016, the soap opera "Bridges of Love," starring Jericho Rosales, Paulo Avelino and Maja Salvador, was nominated for Best Telenovela, while Jodi Sta. Maria was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the show "Pangako Sa 'Yo."

Valdellon is GMA Public Affairs' Senior Vice President and has worked for over 20 years at the network.

She is also the Executive President of GMA Pictures, the production company behind the most recent Metro Manila Film Festival Best Picture winners "Firefly" and "Green Bones."

Related: 'Superman' cast, director James Gunn visiting Manila for promo tour

This is not the first time Valdellon is sitting as a juror, having been a grand jury member for the New York Festivals for six consecutive years and has been a juror for the Asian Academy Creative Awards since 2018.

Last year's International Emmy Awards saw award-winning director Erik Matti serve as a juror, two years after his "On the Job" was nominated at the ceremony for Best TV Movie or Miniseries.

Actress Dimples Romana was a juror in 2020 and 2022.

The 2020 edition saw Romana joined by three other GMA Network executives Marissa L. Flores, Jose Mari R. Abacan, and Roxanne J. Barcelona, while broadcast journalist Jessica Soho and television creatives Dominic Zapata and John Roque served as First Round Jurors.

RELATED: Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos