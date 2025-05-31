^

'Superman' cast, director James Gunn visiting Manila for promo tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 10:16am
'Superman' cast, director James Gunn visiting Manila for promo tour
David Corenswet takes his turn as the iconic Superman (left) while Nicholas Hoult takes on the villain role of Lex Luthor in James Gunn's take on 'Superman,' releasing on July 9, 2025 in the Philippines.
Screengrab via Warner Bros. YouTube

LAGUNA, Philippines — The stars and director of the upcoming superhero movie "Superman" will be going on a world tour ahead of the film's premiere, and the first stop is the Philippine capital.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced on social media the cities where the "Superman" world tour will drop by starting with Manila on June 19.

Director James Gunn and lead star David Corenswet headline the "Superman" visit.

Also popping by for the tour are Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan, Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult, and Peter Safran, Gunn's fellow DC Studios head and co-producer.

Fans can meet the "Superman" gang during the Manila stop of the world tour taking place at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After Manila, the tour continues to Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and Beijing.

"This project is more than just a movie to me. It's a story about humanity, about what it means to be a hero in a world that doesn't always make it easy to be one. I can't wait for you to see it," Gunn said in a statement, praising the cast's performances.

Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell are also part of the cast. 

"Superman" premieres in Philippines cinemas on July 9.

