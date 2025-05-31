^

Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 11:41am
Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos
Tom Cruise has lived up to his billing as the ‘last true movie star.’ The US actor arrives for the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Feb. 13.
AFP photo

LAGUNA, Philippines — Hollywood star Tom Cruise looked back at his three-decade journey with "Mission: Impossible" following the release of the franchise's latest entry.

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" marked Cruise's eighth time portraying special agent Ethan Hunt on the big screen, literally putting his life on the line to perform his own incredible stunts.

On his social media platforms, Cruise posted behind-the-scenes photos from all the franchise's movies, beginning with the original from 1996 until 2025's "The Final Reckoning."

In the posts' caption, Cruise noted that the first "Mission: Impossible" movie was the first film he ever produced.

"To the incredible directors, actors, artists, and crews across the globe that have helped bring these stories to life, I thank you. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all," Cruise said.

The actor left a special message to audiences, "For whom it is our great pleasure to create these films, and for whom we all serve," adding the team was thrilled to share "The Final Reckoning" with them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

On Instagram, Indian actor Anil Kapoor commented that his participation in the fourth film "Ghost Protocol" from 2011 remains a career highlight.

"What an incredible journey it has been to witness and be a small part of this legendary franchise," Kapoor said. "Here's to the passion, the legacy, and the thrill of storytelling at its finest. You are the ultimate inspiration... Thank you, Tom."

Greg Tarzan Davis, who appears in "The Final Reckoning" and the prior entry "Dead Reckoning," also commented saying, "This is so epic dude… We need to see more of these retro moments. Blows my mind."

Even the official Instagram account of "Mission: Impossible" left a comment, "From the beginning to the final reckoning," capped off by a heart emoji.

"The Final Reckoning" sees Hunt and his team do everything possible to prevent the Artificial Intelligence known as "The Entity" from starting nuclear Armageddon.

RELATED: 'Mission Impossible Final Reckoning' review: Tom Cruise cheats death, aging, AI with Oscar-worthy tricks

