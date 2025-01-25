Dylan Wang's new drama, other Chinese series to watch on Chinese New Year

Posters for 'The Blossoming' and 'Guardians of the Dafeng'

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese New Year will be celebrated this 2025 on January 29 as individuals welcome the Year of the Wood Snake.

Many will be looking forward to filling out food spreads, watch dancing lions and dragons, or bring out a new batch of fireworks, but some are thinking of keeping their celebrations lowkey.

In order to remain in the festive spirit, streaming service VIU has some Chinese dramas to watch while wishing for another year full of good fortune.

'Guardians of the Dafeng'

This new historical adventure fantasy series adapted from the web novel of the same name by Maibao Xiaolangjun stars Dylan Wang from the Chinese adaptation of "Meteor Garden."

Wang plays an office worker and police academy graduate who is transported to the fantastical Dafeng Dynasty in the body of constable Xu Qi'an.

He becomes the dynasty's top investigator as he solves cases with his modern-day knowledge, scientific reasoning, and sharp wit, but there are more hidden mysteries to be uncovered.

Starring with Wang are Tian Xiwei, Liu, Yijun, and Kevin Yan under the direction of Deng Ke.

'The Blossoming'

In this series, ancient Emperor Zhao Ming and his lover Hun Dun Zhu reincarnate as rivals Xie Xue Chen and Mu Xuan Ling, where fate intertwines their lives on a path to love.

The main cast features Vin Zhang, Shu Zhenni, Wang Duo, and Zhang Yaqin, under the direction of Sam Ho.

'Smile Code'

Shen Yue and Lin Yi star in "Smile Code," where the former plays office worker Gu Yi who does stand-up comedy at night.

During one show, Gu Yi notices a man named Liang Dai Wen in the crowd not laughing at any of her jokes or charming demeanor.

Despite his every effort — journals, novels, watching girl groups, going to stand-up shows — Liang Dai Wen's alexithymia gives him difficulty to express emotion so Gu Yi takes it upon herself to bring humor into his life.

RELATED: ‘Squid Game 2’ on track to break viewing records