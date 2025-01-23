^

Korean Wave

‘Squid Game 2’ on track to break viewing records

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 12:02pm
âSquid Game 2â on track to break viewing records
The series is the latest manifestation of the ever-growing influence of South Korea’s popular culture, epitomized by K-pop sensation BTS and the subtitled Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite.'
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — The second season of the survival Korean series “Squid Game” is following closely on the top of the charts with over 150 million views on popular streaming site Netflix, trailing behind its first season. 

“Squid Game 2” is short of 100 million Netflix views at 165 million views for a non-English show as of press time. With a runtime of 7 hours and 10 minutes and 1.2 billion hours of viewing time, it trails behind “Squid Game 1,” which currently holds the record at 265 million views. 

“Squid Game 1” racked in a total of 1.6 million hours watched in the first 28 days of its first upload on September 17, 2021. 

Player 456 or Song Gi-hun, played by “Star Wars’ The Acolyte” star Lee Jung-jae, returns to the deadly game, vowing to put an end to it. As the sole survivor from the previous season, Player 456 finds it hard to put the game to rest with high stakes money involved and the masked culprits behind it. 

After the second season dropped all its episodes, fans are already anticipating the third and final season of “Squid Game,” which is set to drop this year. 

KOREAN DRAMA

NETFLIX

SQUID GAME
Recommended
