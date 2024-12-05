^

Entertainment

Lawyer breaks down legal options in Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings issue

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 12:20pm
Lawyer breaks down legal options in Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings issue
Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal in Darren's music video 'Iyo'
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The internet is still reeling from the bombshell revelations of the alleged cheating issue involving the MaThon screen tandem of Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings.

Anthony's ex, Jamela Villanueva, showed a series of screenshots and pictures last December 3, allegedly between the actor and Maris. 

The photos circulated online during the late hours and into the following day as the public began discussing topics like cheating, misogyny and data privacy.

Lawyer Jesus Falcis, in a lengthy post on social media, detailed the legal aspects of the issue as he recalled being asked in the past about the legality of posting and sharing screenshots of private conversations.

"I have always told [those who were cheated on] that there is such a thing called as the right to privacy. Even cheaters have human rights," said Falcis.

RELATED: Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal

The lawyer cited a clarifying opinion by the National Privacy Commission in 2020 regarding the Data Privacy Act on how it applies to screenshots if they reveal the identities of those involved.

It might not fall under the Data Privacy Act if screenshots only showed a conversation's contents, and all names or identities have been redacted or cropped out.

"So even if you were the victim of cheating, by posting screenshots of any alleged affair, not only are you exposing yourself to cyberlibel charges but also to charges for violating data privacy — which is punishable by stiffer and harsher penalties than cyberlibel," Falcis explained.

He also noted the Supreme Court recently said there is no violation of the right to privacy if screenshots are used in a criminal case, then went on to expound what avenue to pursue instead.

Falcis said individuals should still take screenshots as evidence of cheating or an affair then, rather than sharing them online, file a violence against women (VAW) case for psychological violence caused by infidelity.

The lawyer later added that VAW cases applies to couples who are married or dating.

If public figures are involved, the media will likely report on it and the potential plaintiff would get the wanted publicity without having to worry about data privacy and cyberlibel issues.

"When you present the screenshots as evidence in court, that's when the Supreme Court ruling will apply — that taking screenshots of private conversation is not a violation of the right to privacy when used as evidence in a criminal case," Falcis explained. 

The lawyer noted how Maris is being "slutshamed" for her supposed "thirsty" messages, pointing out that more messages from her are going viral rather than Anthony's.

"Cheating is bad. But so is misogyny, enabled by violating the right to privacy. Victims have human rights. But vindicating your rights should not make more victims. Even cheaters have human rights," Falcis ended.

RELATED: 'That's hot': Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings dominate Google Search trends

ANTHONY JENNINGS

CHEATING

DATA PRIVACY

INFIDELITY

JESUS FALCIS

MARIS RACAL

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alfred Vargas wins Best Actor at Japan Film Fest

Alfred Vargas wins Best Actor at Japan Film Fest

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Alfred Vargas won his 3rd Best Actor Award for the film "Pieta" at the Japan Film Fest.
Entertainment
fbtw
Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal
play

Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva exposed the actor's alleged affair with his onscreen partner Maris Rac...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fujii Kaze wants his Pinoy fans to &lsquo;feel special&rsquo; at his concert

Fujii Kaze wants his Pinoy fans to ‘feel special’ at his concert

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Kaze is the music maker behind Hana, Shinunoga E-Wa, Sayonara Baby, Matsuri, Nan-Nan and Feelin’ Go(o)d. Born and bred...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachelle Gerodias, Byeong In Park, Gerphil Flores lead classical Christmas concert

Rachelle Gerodias, Byeong In Park, Gerphil Flores lead classical Christmas concert

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Christmas is in the air.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Panis s'ya sa'kin dito': Daniel Padilla on dad Rommel over action stunts in 'Incognito'

'Panis s'ya sa'kin dito': Daniel Padilla on dad Rommel over action stunts in 'Incognito'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla admitted that his role in the upcoming action series "Incognito" is new to him.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Coca-Cola blends technology, tradition in massive Christmas drone show
play

Coca-Cola blends technology, tradition in massive Christmas drone show

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Beverage company Coca-Cola recently hosted the country's largest drone show to date as part of its ongoing global Christmas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Byeon Woo Seok to star as lead with IU in new drama

Byeon Woo Seok to star as lead with IU in new drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
IU and Byun Woo Seok are reuniting in a series after 2016’s cult favorite K-drama “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top Apple Music 2024 charts

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter top Apple Music 2024 charts

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Apple Music released its annual global year-end chart where 2024 was topped by the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Sw...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson passes away from lung cancer

Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson passes away from lung cancer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Debbie Nelson, Eminem's mother whom the rapper had a rocky relationship with, passed away from her battle with lung cancer....
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla's first public appearance in a while draws thousands of fans

Daniel Padilla's first public appearance in a while draws thousands of fans

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Thousands of fans gathered to see Daniel Padilla in his first public appearance in a while in SM Mall of Asia recently.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with