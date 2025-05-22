^

'I've been dying to talk about it!': Dolly de Leon on 'Avatar' cast reveal

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon is relieved she can finally talk about getting cast in Netflix's live-action series adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

The streaming platform announced that Dolly was cast as Lo and Li, the non-firebending twin advisors of Princess Azula, portrayed by Elizabeth Yu.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Dolly said she'd been "dying to talk about" her involvement in the show.

"I've been dying to share that piece of news," Dolly said. "I've been telling my friends, just not friends in the press kasi di ko puwede pangunahan yung announcement, magiging anti-climactic for everybody."

Dolly isn't the only new Filipino actor joining the series as thespian Jon Jon Briones was tapped to play swordmaster Piandao in the show's third season.

While it is unlikely Piandao will cross paths with Lo and Li in the show, Dolly told Philstar.com she already met Jon Jon and expressed adoration for him.

Other newcomers to the series are Madison Hu, Dichen Lachman, Lily Gao, Terry Chen, and Tantoo Cardinal, who join previously announced cast additions Miya Cech, Chin Han, Hoa Xuande, Justin Chien, Amanda Zhou, Crystal Yu, Kelemete Misipeka, Lourdes Faberes, and Rekha Sharma.

Dolly received global recognition for her scene-stealing performance in "Triangle of Sadness." She is also known for starring in "Iti Mapukpukaw," "Verdict," "A Very Good Girl," "On the Job: The Missing 8," and the upcoming second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers."

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" recently wrapped up production on its second season and immediately proceeded with shooting the third and final season.

Season 2 will see Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier's Aang, the titular Avatar, and his friends explore the Earth Kingdom, particularly the walled city of Ba Sing Se.

