'That's hot': Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings dominate Google Search trends

MANILA, Philippines — Following a viral social media post by actor Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend, actress and singer Maris Racal trended in the Philippines as a top search term on Google on December 4, according to Google Trends.

The trend emerged after Jennings’ ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva posted screenshots of private messages between Racal and Jennings on Instagram at around 12 a.m. of December 4, which instantly went viral among Filipino Internet users.

According to a Google Trends statement sent to Philstar.com, The search term “Maris Racal” scored a 100 in the Philippines just before 1:00 a.m., which signified that Filipinos were searching for her the most on Google at that time.

"The search interest in Racal remained high throughout the morning of December 4," said Google Trends.

Meanwhile, the search term “Anthony Jennings” peaked in the Philippines at 75 at 12:40 a.m., also indicating strong interest.

Racal and Jennings also quickly beat out search interest in South Korea, which saw a surprise declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol late in the evening of December 3.

